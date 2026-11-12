SS United States Sinks to Become Artificial Reef Off Florida Coast

The historic SS United States completed its controlled sinking off Florida, transforming from a legendary ocean liner into a new artificial reef for divers and marine life.

The historic SS United States completed its controlled sinking off the coast of the Florida Panhandle, transforming from a legendary ocean liner into a new artificial reef for divers and marine life. The event, described by officials as a carefully orchestrated controlled sinking, was a long-planned $13.5 million project aimed at attracting more divers and fishing enthusiasts to the area while creating a home for tuna, marlin, and swordfish. Workers flooded the hull to push the behemoth vessel under, a process that stretched through the entire afternoon and into the evening despite predictions that it could happen in less than an hour once flooded.

Controlled Sinking Process and Safety Measures

Tim Mullane, a Navy veteran and chief operating officer of Coleen Marine, the company sending the ship to the ocean floor, stated in a video aired online by local officials that they are not destroying anything. He emphasized that the vessel is going to serve a second life as it settles into its new environment. Federal environmental and explosives rules prevent Okaloosa County, Florida, and its contractor from using explosives to scuttle the ship, said Nick Tomecek, the county's spokesperson.

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Concerns about inclement weather prompted officials to move up the sinking by a day. The SS United States has pipes that pulled seawater into tanks as part of the system that cooled its boilers, he said, and those tanks have been removed so that once the valves are opened, water will flood the hull. Workers also have cut 10-foot by 10-foot holes in the decks, and more than 400 portholes have been removed to ensure the vessel sinks predictably and safely.

Historical Significance and Prestigious Passengers

The SS United States crossed the Atlantic more than 800 times, carrying old Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor. Other passengers have included Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy, as well as Britain's former King Edward VIII. In 1968, a young Bill Clinton took it when he went to Oxford University, decades before he was elected president. The ship offered luxurious dining with caviar, roast duckling, smoked ox tongue, and Calf's Head en Tortue, reflecting its status as a premier vessel of its era.

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More than 3,000 workers helped build the SS United States in 1950 and 1951 in Virginia. An Associated Press reporter and Truman's daughter, Margaret, were among 1,700 passengers for the first voyage. The ship's average speed for that trip was almost 41 mph, besting a record set by Britain's RMS Queen Mary in 1938 by 4.5 mph, according to historical records. The SS United States set the record even though its journey ended in the face of a full gale that reached 69 mph, a storm strong enough to blow a ping pong table off the deck.

Impact on Local Tourism and Diving Community

The ship is to sink in about 180 feet of water, with its top deck about 60 feet below the surface, a depth shallow enough that inexperienced divers can visit. It will settle on the floor of the waters about 25 miles southwest of Destin, between Panama City and Pensacola. More than 500 artificial reefs are located in the waters near where the SS United States will rest, contributing to a growing network of underwater attractions in the region.

One notable nearby site is the Oriskany, launched in 1950, which was 911 feet in length. This site is near enough to the SS United States site that an experienced diver could visit both in the same day, Tomecek said. The project will keep what had been a technological marvel when it made its maiden voyage in 1952 from becoming scrap metal. At 990 feet, the ship is 108 feet longer than the ill-fated Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sank on its first voyage across the Atlantic.

Preservation Plans and Cultural Legacy

In preparation for the sinking, organizers removed the 65-foot smokestacks and plan to have them anchor a new museum that celebrates the ship. Mullane called the huge funnels, the smokestacks that have been removed to anchor the new museum, works of art. The ship was decommissioned in 1969 after decades of service. Attempts by a hotel magnate and Norwegian Cruise Lines to use the ship never floated, and from 1996 until recently, it sat along a dock in Philadelphia.

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She really embodies and expresses this country's best, said Susan Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship's designer. She represents pride and resilience and strength and beauty, according to Gibbs. The SS United States scuttling was streamed live online, allowing a global audience to witness the transition of this iconic vessel from a symbol of transatlantic travel to a foundation for marine biodiversity and educational tourism in the Gulf of Mexico.