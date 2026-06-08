SRCSL Offers Free Open Skills Invitational Sessions for Young Players

The Sudbury Regional Competitive Soccer League (SRCSL) is hosting free open skills invitational sessions for young players this summer, sponsored by SRCSL alumnus Mario Anselmo. Two sessions will be offered, one in June and one in July, with 85 participants accepted into each session.

The Sudbury Regional Competitive Soccer League (SRCSL) is hosting free open skills invitational sessions for young players this summer. The invitational sessions are sponsored by SRCSL alumnus Mario Anselmo .

Two sessions will be offered, one in June and one in July. Only 85 participants will be accepted into each session and will be delivered in collaboration with coaches from clubs and leagues across Greater Sudbury, SRCSL said.

Driven by Mario's commitment to growing the game, these sessions are designed to be fully accessible and free of charge, ensuring that all young athletes, especially those who may face financial barriers, have the opportunity to learn new skills, stay active, and enjoy soccer in a fun and supportive environment, the league said in a news release. Registration will be first come, first served based on field capacity, the league said, so families are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot.

The SRCSL has a long-standing history in Sudbury and the opportunity to engage with one of its alumni to offer soccer programming to local youth is an important initiative for us, especially during a World Cup year, said league treasurer Chris Anselmo in the news release. This partnership allows the league to promote its past while working to encourage the next generation of players who will hopefully find their way to its senior divisions.

The sessions will be offered to participants who will receive refreshments and a complimentary branded t-shirt. Confirm your spot today by emailing the league directly





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Sudbury Regional Competitive Soccer League Mario Anselmo Free Open Skills Invitational Sessions Young Players Soccer Programming

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