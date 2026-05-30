Spy vs. Spy: A Look at How Some of Havana and Washington's Most Noteworthy Agents Operated

The U.S. demands Cuba close its Russian and Chinese spy outposts amid maximum pressure. This article explores key spy cases between the two countries, including Ana Belen Montes, the Cuban Five, and Victor Manuel Rocha.

The Trump administration has intensified its pressure on Cuba by demanding the closure of Russian and Chinese spy outposts on the island, coupled with an energy blockade and expanding sanctions.

This move comes amid longstanding tensions between Havana and Washington, where espionage has long been a central element of their fraught relationship. Chris Simmons, a retired U.S. counterintelligence officer, noted that Cuba views the United States as its only external threat, a perspective that has driven decades of covert operations.

From double agents within the U.S. intelligence community to Cuban spies operating in Florida, the history of espionage between the two nations is marked by high-profile captures and dramatic spy swaps. The case of Ana Belén Montes stands out as one of the most damaging infiltrations of U.S. intelligence. A senior analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Montes was recruited by Cuba before she even joined the DIA in 1985.

Her motivation was ideological, rooted in her opposition to U.S. foreign policy. She worked closely with her colleague Chris Simmons, who ironically was tasked with catching spies like her. Montes was eventually exposed in 2001 and pleaded guilty to espionage, receiving a 25-year prison sentence. Another notable case involves Walter Kendall Myers, a retired U.S. diplomat who, along with his wife Gwendolyn, spied for Cuba for three decades.

Walter passed classified information to Cuban agents, believing in the righteousness of Cuba's struggle against U.S. imperialism. He was arrested in 2009 and sentenced to life in prison, while his wife received an 81-month sentence. On the Cuban side, the most famous spy network is the Cuban Five, a group of agents infiltrated into Florida in the 1990s to monitor anti-Castro groups. They were arrested in 1998 and convicted on conspiracy and other charges.

After years of diplomatic wrangling, three of them were exchanged in 2014 for U.S. intelligence asset Rolando Sarraff Trujillo. Sarraff Trujillo, known as Roly, had betrayed Cuba by passing critical information to the U.S. about Cuban communication methods, spending over 20 years in Cuban prisons. In 2023, the U.S. indicted former ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha, who had served as a Cuban agent for 40 years. His case is ongoing, with U.S. prosecutors seeking to revoke his citizenship.

These cases illustrate the enduring shadow war between the two nations, where loyalty and betrayal are often intertwined





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