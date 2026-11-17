Montreal police have made 75 arrests under Project Aurora, dismantling online crime contracts involving youths as young as 12. The operation reveals how social media platforms facilitate violent offenses for virtual prestige.

The Service de police de la ville de Montréal has significantly escalated its efforts to combat a disturbing trend of youth-led criminality driven by social media, resulting in 75 arrests since the launch of Project Aurora on February 1. SPVM officials identified the urgent need for this specialized intervention after a video of Justin Fortier-Trahan and Juventino Hernandez Pelaez starting a fatal fire in Old Montreal on October 5, 2024, exposed the underlying network of online crime contracting.

Online Crime Contracts Drive Juvenile Violence

Francis Renaud, the head of the SPVM's organized crime unit, explained that investigators uncovered a system where individuals post "contracts" on social media platforms offering payment for specific criminal acts. These contracts typically involve serious offenses such as setting fires, stealing vehicles, or robbing jewelry stores, with perpetrators strictly following remote instructions. This digital recruitment method has transformed traditional street crimes into coordinated online operations.

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Project Aurora Arrests and Ongoing Investigations

Since initiating Project Aurora in early February, police have executed 75 arrests targeting a demographic ranging from 12 to 24 years old. The SPVM is currently managing approximately 180 ongoing cases across Montreal and Quebec, with authorities noting that a significant portion of these interventions successfully prevent crimes before they occur. The operation targets a hierarchy of actors, including the contractors issuing orders, the subcontractors coordinating logistics, and the youths directly executing the illegal activities.

Social Media Platforms Facilitate Anonymous Recruitment

Telegram, Snapchat, and Instagram serve as the primary digital venues for these illicit transactions, allowing users to anonymously accept jobs and boast about their deeds in virtual chat rooms. Renaud highlighted that while organized crime groups sometimes use these intermediaries, the ease of switching between apps allows young recruits to maintain multiple digital identities. This anonymity complicates police work, as contract details circulate widely, often leading to multiple simultaneous arrests at specific locations.

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Deceptive Promises and Virtual Self-Esteem

Despite the allure of financial gain, police indicate that many perpetrators never receive the promised payments, with some facing empty pockets despite being offered sums like $80,000. Instead, the primary motivation for many participants appears to be a quest for virtual self-esteem and peer recognition within online communities. These young individuals construct false personas to boost their status, seeking fleeting praise from strangers rather than tangible rewards.

Future Strategy and Educational Outreach

Looking ahead, the SPVM plans to intensify educational presentations in schools to warn youths about the dangers of online crime solicitation as the city approaches 2027. Authorities emphasize that society must address this issue proactively, recognizing that while some youths willingly commit offenses, others are easily lured by digital deception. Police presence on these platforms is now considered essential to dismantle these virtual networks and protect vulnerable populations from exploitation.