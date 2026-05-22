Spurs vs Thunder: Western Conference Finals Game 3 Preview

The Western Conference finals are heading to San Antonio for Game 3, where the Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The series is tied at 1-1, and the matchup promises to be a physical one.

The Western Conference finals are heading to San Antonio for Game 3, where the Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder with the series tied, 1-1.

It’s already proven to be an absolute thriller series between these two 60-plus-win teams, and a physical one at that, with each team emerging from Game 2 with bumps and bruises. While MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (and his propensity for falling to the ground) and DPOY Victor Wembanyama continue to headline discussions through the series, there are a couple of other names to monitor leading up to tipoff.

The same hamstring he injured in OKC’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, causing him to miss the next six games. If they’re both out, San Antonio will look for second-year guard Stephon Castle to clean things up Friday night, having struggled as a primary ball-handler with 20 turnovers combined over the past two games. Flopping has become a major talking point in the NBA, with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a focal point.

Late Wednesday night after the Thunder tied up the series, a 36-second video showed seven plays in which the two-time MVP ended up on the floor after contact. Obviously, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t take just seven shots in Wednesday’s win. The Clutch Player of the Year winner took 24 field-goal attempts en route to a game-high 30 points and shot just six free throws, lower than his regular-season average of nine.

The San Antonio Spurs have been without guard De’Aaron Fox for the first two games of the series as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in the Western Conference semifinals. Now, they could be down two top playmakers, as Fox remains questionable yet again for the matchup, along with rookie Dylan Harper.

He’d played 71:45 between the first two games of the series, having started both games with Fox out; he’d averaged 22:35 minutes per game over the course of the regular season





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Western Conference Finals San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Victor Wembanyama De'aaron Fox Flopping

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