Spurs Stall Thunder in Thrilling 103‑82 Win to Even Series at 2‑2

After a game‑lowning performance, the San Antonio Spurs recovered in Game 4, capitalising on the defensive performance of Victor Wembanyama to cap a 103‑82 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The win levels the Best‑of‑Seven Western Conference finals series at 2‑2, setting the stage for a Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and a decisive Game 6 in San Antonio Thursday.

In a dramatic turnaround that turned the tide of the Western Conference finals series, the San Antonio Spurs executed an emphatic 103‑82 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Alamodome, bringing the series score to a balanced 2‑2.

The win echoed the Spurs’ resilient fightback after a setback in Game 3, where an injury‑ridden Thunder squad had rallied for a hard‑fought win. By capitalising on the defensive intensity of the French rookie Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs carved out a clear lead early and then maintained it throughout the contest. Their undefeated run in the series has finally come to a pause, with the stage set for a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The pre‑season buzz had been intense. The Spurs began the match with a 15‑point advantage by the end of the first quarter, a margin that showcased the potency of their offensive rhythm and defensive pressure. Oklahoma City responded with a late rally, pulling the score to within five points with just over a minute left in the second quarter.

However, the Spurs re‑established control by converting a sequence of quick back‑to‑back baskets that extended the lead again, the highlight being Wembanyama’s mid‑court three‑point play that not only widened the advantage but also electrified the San Antonio crowd. Statistics from the first half are telling: the Thunder were held to 38 points, the lowest figure for Oklahoma City since the 2021 season, and the lowest in a playoff setting in tally since 2020 for the franchise.

Victor Wembanyama’s performance was a masterclass in versatility. He finished with an impressive stat line that included 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, an output that hinted at his growing importance to the Spurs’ playoff push.

“We just responded,” he reflected on the mind‑game that the Spurs had to navigate. The young draftee dismissed any sense of grandeur, describing the victory as a “natural” step rather than an extraordinary feat. The Spurs’ coaching staff echoed this sentiment, noting that the win was driven by disciplined execution rather than any single moment of brilliance. The thunder that followed the victory for Oklahoma City was palpable.

Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, the Thunder’s leading scorer in Game 3, managed 19 points but sat out the entire fourth quarter following a strategic decision by the coaching staff. The Smart decision to rest Gilgeous‑Alexander was a tactical pivot, but the Thunder’s collective play inflicted damage on the Spurs’ defensive cohesion as the game progressed.

Nevertheless, the Spurs’ depth and their ability to maintain composure in chaotic moments proved to be decisive. Looking ahead, the series promises to be even more electrifying. Game 5 is scheduled to take place at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening, 01:30 BST, while the decisive Game 6 will return to the Alamodome on Thursday night, 01:30 BST.

The Spurs will need to readjust to a hostile environment, while the Thunder, buoyed by their own home‑court advantage, will aim to surge ahead and clinch the first‑to‑fourth series, a feat that would dramatically tilt the balance in favor of a Western Conference championship. The replay of the Spurs’ commanding first‑half dominance and the Spurs’ strategic usage of Wembanyama’s inbound abilities will be under scrutiny as both teams prepare to critique and refine.

With the series now even, every possession, rebound, and defensive stop will carry amplified weight. The Spurs have demonstrated adaptability by balancing rebounding opportunities with a high‑tempo offensive strategy, while the Thunder’s resilience, highlighted by early turnovers and lapses in defensive engagement, will require significant correction. As the stakes rise, coaches and players alike are poised for a high‑stakes battlefield that will test their psychological fortitude, physical endurance, and strategic ingenuity.

Fans worldwide will hang on every ball as the quest for a conference championship enters a new and uncertain chapter





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