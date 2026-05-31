Spurs Overcome Thunder in Game 7 Behind Champagnie's Heroics, Advance to NBA Finals

Julian Champagnie scores 20 points, including six three-pointers, as San Antonio Spurs defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 105-98 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Three hours before an elated Julian Champagnie tucked the Western Conference finals trophy safely under his arm Saturday night, his routine pregame 3-point gauntlet was going off the rails.

No matter how the shot left his fingertips or how he positioned himself at various spots around the perimeter, consistency was elusive. At one point, Champagnie looked off toward the rim as if inspecting it, because something seemed off. He even stared at his hands, moving his fingers, searching for an answer. For much of the Western Conference finals, Champagnie had been searching for a similar rhythm.

His floor spacing, which had meant so much to San Antonio for months, had suddenly vanished without reason. But on Saturday night, behind enemy lines with the NBA Finals within grasp, Champagnie dared to dream. He launched without hesitation or trepidation, defended like his life depended on it and stuck his nose into rebounding business where it arguably did not belong.

He saved his best performance for last when the Spurs needed his contributions most: 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting from three, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a game-best plus-minus of +16. Teammate Victor Wembanyama said of Champagnie, 'Julian is amazing. He deserves everything that he gets. And he is the type of guy that makes you wanna die for him on the court because he gives so much effort.

He has got such an amazing story - he got cut in the NBA a few years back. He has had tough moments, but he keeps pushing and now he has taken his team to the NBA Finals.

' The story of Game 7, and of such a majestic, captivating series, could have simply been San Antonio's proficiency from deep, with Oklahoma City becoming a prisoner to its pressure-packed defensive shell, allowing the Spurs to knock down 17 three-pointers for the first time in a fortnight. Or it could have been how the Spurs controlled the offensive glass, dominated in transition and limited the Thunder's second-chance points.

But Game 7 was all of those things and none of them. A matchup rooted in tactics, experience and mettle ultimately boiled down to heart. Keldon Johnson, who dealt with inconsistency all series, hit two huge momentum-shifting triples and attacked the rim with aplomb. Rookie Dylan Harper refused to succumb to rookie pressure, playing beyond his years.

Wembanyama and Stephon Castle balanced aggression and smarts, even against their head coach's best interests because of foul trouble. The fight, passion and tears of joy after the final buzzer - an entire Spurs family hugging, jumping and thrusting the trophy in equal parts disbelief and pandemonium, all on the floor of a prideful Thunder team with dynasty on their minds.

An extremely emotional Wembanyama said, 'I am most excited about feeling what I felt when that buzzer went off again and again. All these hours we put in, it is for these types of emotions. I want to win so bad. It is like my life depends on it.

' As the Thunder walk away, they will have the next few months to evaluate what went wrong in a season filled with so much right. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dragged his team as far and long as he possibly could, offering flamethrower after flamethrower to simply keep Oklahoma City within striking distance - ending his season with 35 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

But the Thunder will need to examine their supporting cast, particularly the upcoming five-year, $239 million deal for one of their stars. They will also need to revisit their depth and contingency plans, which became exposed toward the end of a series lacking a healthy Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, with Luguentz Dort struggling mightily and veteran Alex Caruso missing 11 of 14 shots in a must-win environment. For now, though, the Spurs will celebrate.

The extent of the festivities is unknown at this juncture, given how well-oiled the New York Knicks are and how easily they have dismantled their Eastern opposition, but San Antonio has leaned on their preparation all year. This season has shown the significance of growth, understanding and connectivity for a group forged by failing, developing and ascending.

Regardless of how their story ends - whether it culminates in hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy or finding themselves in a similar predicament as the Thunder, wondering how an opportunity slipped through their grasp - the journey is worth holding on to, even for one night. Johnson added, 'People do not talk about the habits, the character, the togetherness, the competitive response.

This team has now been pretty damn consistent for a long time, over 100 games for the most part. I will take those things with the experiences that we have gone through when you want to look back at how we started the year.





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Julian Champagnie Western Conference Finals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wembanyama leads Spurs to dominant Game 6 win, forces Game 7 in Western Conference FinalsVictor Wembanyama had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-91 to force a decisive Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama's dominant performance helped the Spurs take an early lead and score 20 consecutive points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled for the Thunder with only 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

Read more »

Spurs-Thunder Game 7 preview: Who will advance to face the Knicks?Spurs-Thunder is headed to Game 7. What was most surprising about San Antonio's Game 6 win? And who is the biggest X factor for Saturday's game?

Read more »

Western Conference Finals Nearing ConclusionThe San Antonio Spurs are leading the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder and are nearing a conclusion in the Western Conference finals, with Game 7 on the Thunder's home court.

Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7: Holmgren's No-ShowIn Game 7, Chet Holmgren was a non-factor with only 4 points on 2 shots, failing to step up against Victor Wembanyama. The Thunder's offense stalled without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Holmgren's inability to create shots was a key issue.

Read more »