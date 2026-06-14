Spurs Fall Short in NBA Finals: Lessons Learned for Young Team

The San Antonio Spurs lost Game 5 to the New York Knicks, ending their NBA Finals run. Inexperience and inability to hold leads proved costly, but the series offered valuable lessons for Victor Wembanyama and the young roster.

SAN ANTONIO - The confetti had barely settled on the Frost Bank Center floor when the reality of defeat began to sink in for the San Antonio Spurs .

After squandering multiple leads throughout the NBA Finals, the Spurs finally succumbed to the New York Knicks in Game 5, ending their championship aspirations. The scene at LaGuardia Airport hours earlier captured the emotional whiplash: Felix Wembanyama, father of superstar Victor Wembanyama, moved through the terminal with a heavy heart, politely declining conversation.

'No time for dialogue,' he said cheerfully, but his face betrayed the roller coaster of emotions from a long night and early morning. The Spurs' journey to the Finals was a testament to their young core, but the experience gap proved insurmountable. Head coach Mitch Johnson sat at the podium, leaning forward to hear questions over the booming Knicks chants.

'It's over,' he said. 'So there will be plenty of time for reflection. We weren't ready to win an NBA championship. The better team won.

' In the locker room, the mood was somber. Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie - two of the loudest voices all season - sat staring at their phones, hands on their heads. Others shuffled quietly, some discussing plans to get back in the gym, others gathering belongings in silence. De'Aaron Fox received comforting pats from teammates Lindy Waters III and a staff member.

Stephon Castle stood motionless until Champagnie locked eyes with him. The postmortem revealed a team that simply could not hold onto leads: surrendering advantages of 14, 12, 29, and 16 points in Games 1, 2, 4, and 5 respectively. This inability to close out games proved fatal against a savvy Knicks squad that exploited every mistake. The Spurs' clutch net rating of minus-10.8 throughout the playoffs underscored their struggles in high-pressure moments.

'There's a lot that goes into it,' Johnson added. 'Rebounding, end-of-game details, starting strong and not sustaining. Everything is magnified in the Finals.

' The Finals also highlighted the gap between Victor Wembanyama and the supporting cast. While Wembanyama's defensive presence remained immense - five blocks in Game 5 - the Knicks' schemes successfully drained his energy and neutralized his impact in the second half. The contrast between his earlier dominance against Chet Holmgren and the cat-and-mouse game with Karl-Anthony Towns exposed the challenges of facing a versatile offense. Offensively, the Spurs struggled in halfcourt sets, and the starting backcourt had difficulty scoring.

Yet, the series was a learning experience for a team that exceeded expectations by reaching the Finals. As Johnson reflected, 'We did a lot of good things, and we didn't finish the job. That's what it is.

' The young Spurs now have a blueprint for improvement: better late-game execution, sustained defensive intensity, and more consistent contributions from role players. For Wembanyama, the Finals were a crucible that will accelerate his growth. The sting of defeat will fuel their offseason work, with a focus on closing out games and building chemistry. The journey back to the Finals begins now, with lessons learned under the brightest lights





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