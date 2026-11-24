The San Antonio Spurs secured a 123-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, November 16, 2024, winning without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Fox due to recent injuries.

San Antonio Spurs secured a decisive 123-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The win maintains the Spurs' status as one of the top teams in the league, despite missing their two highest-profile stars for the contest.

San Antonio Spurs general manager Matt Bonner announced shortly before tip-off that both Victor Wembanyama and Devin Fox were ruled out due to injury. Wembanyama is dealing with back tightness, while Fox was sidelined with a shin contusion he sustained earlier in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

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Wembanyama Absence Highlights Dominance

This game marks the first time Victor Wembanyama has missed a contest all season. The 22-year-old star has been instrumental in the team's success, averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks through the first 17 games of the 2024-25 campaign. All three statistical averages represent career highs for the French phenom.

Wembanyama's absence was particularly notable given his recent performance history. Just prior to the injury, he delivered a dominant showing against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he outscored the opposing team's entire starting lineup in the first half. That performance included a second 50-point game of the season, following a 52-point explosion against the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the fall.

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Devin Fox Injury Context and Role

Devin Fox, 28, has been a key rotation piece in his second full season with the Spurs after the team acquired him from the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 offseason. This season, Fox has contributed an average of 12.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, providing steady playmaking and scoring depth for San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson explained that Fox suffered his shin contusion after being intentionally tripped by a Pelicans player during the previous game against New Orleans. While the injury is described as a bump and bruise, the team is taking a cautious approach to ensure his full recovery before returning to action.

Team Resilience Without Star Power

Despite losing two major contributors, the San Antonio Spurs displayed significant depth and tactical discipline to handle the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Mitch Johnson indicated that both Wembanyama and Fox are not expected to be sidelined for an extended period, though he declined to confirm their availability for the immediate next game.

Stephon Castle stepped up as the primary offensive engine for San Antonio, recording a near triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Julian Champagnie provided strong secondary scoring with 22 points, while Luke Kornet contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds, showcasing the balanced attack that defines the Spurs' current identity.

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Spurs League Standing and Kings Struggles

The victory improved the Spurs' record to 15-3, tying them with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the NBA. This performance reinforces their position at the top of the standings, demonstrating an ability to compete at a high level even when key players are unavailable.

In contrast, the Sacramento Kings fell to a dismal 2-15 record on the season. Domantas Sabonis led the hosts with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. Zach Lavine added 18 points, and De'Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and eight assists, but the team could not maintain their early lead against the resilient San Antonio squad.