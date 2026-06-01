Spurs and Knicks Set for Thrilling NBA Finals Rematch

The 2026 NBA Finals are set to be a thrilling matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. The Spurs, led by 22-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, are looking to start a dynasty behind their young star in the post. The Knicks, meanwhile, are seeking their first NBA title since 1973.

The 2026 NBA Finals are set to be a thrilling matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks . The Spurs, led by 22-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama , are looking to start a dynasty behind their young star in the post.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are seeking their first NBA title since 1973. Both teams have done exceptionally well in the playoffs so far, ranking first and second in playoff net rating, first and third on offense, and first and second on defense. The Knicks are on a historically dominant 11-game winning streak, while the Spurs just eliminated the defending champions with a Game 7 win on the road.

As the teams prepare for the most important series of their lives, several key trends could decide the championship. One of the most pressing questions for the Knicks is how they will defend Wembanyama, who has been the best overall player in the postseason. The Spurs were a far superior team to the Knicks in the regular season, finishing 62-20 with a plus-8.4 net rating, while the Knicks went 53-29 with a plus-6.4 mark.

However, the Knicks went 2-1 in head-to-head matchups against the Spurs, and they were one of just two teams that beat the Spurs in the regular season. The Spurs won 134-132 on New Year's Eve, thanks to 36 points and 11 3-pointers from Champagnie, while the Knicks romped at home in March 114-89. The 25-point loss was the Spurs' largest of the season -- and one of just two games they lost between Feb. 1 and April 3.

The matchups and lineups from the three previous meetings could mostly carry over to the Finals. The first question for the Knicks in this series is: How will they defend Wembanyama? The 22-year-old has been the best overall player this postseason. He has played 15 full games in the playoffs (not counting when he left early due to injury and ejection), and the Spurs have won his minutes in 14 of them.

The Knicks have two options to defend Wembanyama, and they used a blend of both in the regular season. They can call on a center (typically Towns, but also Robinson if he's in the game) to combat Wembanyama with more size. Or they can turn to the shorter, stouter Anunoby instead. Towns held up fairly well against Wembanyama in one-on-one matchups this season.

On one play, he nabbed a nifty steal when Wembanyama tried to drive on him. But Towns' foul proneness could be a massive problem if the Knicks ask him to guard Wembanyama for most of the Finals. New York needs Towns to stay on the court -- especially with Robinson's health and effectiveness in question -- and Wembanyama has drawn 6.8 fouls per game in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Anunoby might be the best option in the entire league for a wing who can prevent Wembanyama from getting to his spots. The Spurs don't have an apex wing scorer whom Anunoby would naturally defend, it might make sense to give him the bulk of the Wembanyama matchup -- and let Towns hide out on a shooter -- as Brown surveys his defensive options for the Knicks.

The Wembanyama matchup is just as fascinating on the other end of the court, where the Spurs' young star has been dominating. He has averaged 30.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the playoffs, and has shot 52.5% from the field and 40.6% from three. The Knicks will need to find a way to contain Wembanyama if they want to win the series.

The Spurs have a few other key players who could make a difference in the series, including Champagnie, who has been a consistent contributor off the bench. The Knicks, meanwhile, have a few players who could make a difference, including Anunoby and Robinson. The series is shaping up to be a thrilling matchup between two of the best teams in the league.

The Spurs' young star is looking to lead his team to their first NBA title since 1973, while the Knicks are seeking their first title in over 50 years. The series is expected to be a closely contested one, with both teams having the talent and depth to make a deep run in the playoffs. The NBA Finals are set to tip off on Wednesday, and the winner will become the eighth unique champion in the past eight seasons.

The series is expected to be a thrilling one, with both teams having the talent and depth to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Spurs are looking to start a dynasty behind their young star in the post, while the Knicks are seeking their first title in over 50 years. The series is expected to be a closely contested one, with both teams having the talent and depth to make a deep run in the playoffs





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