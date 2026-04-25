Spring Reading List: New Canadian Books for Tweens and Teens

CBC Books presents a curated list of Canadian middle-grade and young adult books publishing this spring, featuring graphic novels, fantasy, and realistic fiction.

As spring arrives, CBC Books has compiled a diverse selection of Canadian books tailored for middle-grade and young adult readers. This curated list spans various genres, including graphic novels , fantasy, and realistic fiction, offering something for every young bookworm.

The collection features exciting new releases designed to captivate and engage readers throughout the warmer months. Among the highlighted titles is 'Kaboom!

', a middle-grade graphic novel by Jay Odjick and KC Oster, the first in a series about Indigenous superheroes. The story follows Zack, whose parents are secretly agents protecting Indigenous artifacts.

'Ami Moon and the Galactic Peacekeepers' by Frances Lee transports readers to a far-off galaxy where Ami embarks on space adventures while longing for home. For fans of romantasy, 'The Shadow Realm' by Sarah Henning continues the 'Thirstwood' series, following warrior princess Thea as she navigates a dangerous attraction to a prince of shadows.

'The Test' by Erin Bowman presents a spooky boarding school tale where Allie Lau confronts a zombie in a haunted forest. 'Dorian' by Melissa de la Cruz, part of the 'Remixed Classics' series, reimagines the story of Dorian Gray with a focus on drag and gender expression in Victorian London. 'Briarwood' by Natalie Hyde introduces Callie, a science enthusiast who lands a summer job at a camp for genius young minds.

'Fathom Fall' by Matteo L. Cerilli is a dystopian YA novel set in a near-future Toronto where water is scarce and controlled by a powerful corporation, following Wyatt Docherty as he competes in a dangerous online game. 'Hala' by Hana Khan explores the journey of a Muslim teen, Ramin, as he grapples with his faith and feelings for a classmate.

Finally, 'Younwity' by A.K. Larkwood continues the mystery series about young witches at a hidden institute, and 'PAWS The Trouble with Leo' by Nathan Fairbairn and Michele Assarasakorn brings back the beloved dog-walking crew as they face off against a rival business. These books not only provide entertainment but also offer diverse representation and explore important themes.

'Kaboom! ' celebrates Indigenous culture and heroism, while 'Dorian' provides a fresh perspective on a classic tale through the lens of gender expression. 'Hala' tackles issues of faith and identity, and 'Fathom Fall' raises concerns about environmental control and corporate power. The selection demonstrates a commitment to showcasing Canadian talent and providing young readers with stories that are both engaging and thought-provoking.

The range of genres and themes ensures that there is a book to appeal to a wide variety of interests and reading levels, making this list an excellent resource for parents, educators, and young readers alike looking to build their spring and summer reading lists. The authors and illustrators featured represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences, enriching the literary landscape for young Canadians





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Canadian Books Middle Grade Young Adult Spring Reading Graphic Novels

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