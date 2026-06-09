Spot Gold and Silver Prices Sharply Lower Amid Rate-Hike Expectations and Bearish Technical Break

Spot gold and silver prices are sharply lower after the close Tuesday, as rate-hike expectations and a bearish technical break outweighed weaker crude oil and residual safe-haven demand tied to the Strait of Hormuz. The immediate market impact is uneven: oil prices are lower as traders discount a wider rupture, Treasury yields eased with crude, equities were mixed as AI shares reversed lower and gold failed to draw a durable haven bid because the market is still anchored to the Fed and real-rate channel.

Spot gold and silver prices are sharply lower after the close Tuesday, as rate-hike expectations and a bearish technical break outweighed weaker crude oil and residual safe-haven demand tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,259.50 an ounce, down 1.64%, while spot silver was trading at $65.335, down 4.17% on the session. The Strait of Hormuz remains the main geopolitical transmission channel into gold, oil, rates and risk assets, but the latest U.S.-Iran news is being traded as escalation risk with a negotiation overlay, not a clean supply-shock bid.

The immediate market impact is uneven: oil prices are lower as traders discount a wider rupture, Treasury yields eased with crude, equities were mixed as AI shares reversed lower and gold failed to draw a durable haven bid because the market is still anchored to the Fed and real-rate channel. The key outside markets see Nymex WTI crude oil prices lower, while Brent crude futures were near $93.22 a barrel. The U.S. dollar index is softer.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged lower in late trade, with no approved current level included. Technically, spot gold bulls' next upside price objective is to push prices back above the $4,350.00 to $4,370.00 resistance zone, with a sustained move targeting $4,442.00 and then $4,546.00. Bears' next near-term downside price objective is a break below $4,250.00, with deeper downside targets at the $4,180.00 to $4,200.00 support zone and then $4,097.00.

First resistance is seen at $4,350.00 and then at $4,370.00. First support is seen at $4,250.00 and then at $4,200.00. Spot silver bulls' next upside price objective is to drive prices back above the $71.00 to $72.00 resistance zone, with a move above that zone targeting the 50-day moving average at $76.02 and then $78.00.

The next downside price objective for the bears is a break below the $65.00 to $66.00 support zone, with deeper downside targets at $62.00 and then $61.00. First resistance is seen at $71.00 and then at $72.00.

Next support is seen at $66.00 and then at $65.00. The CPI report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with producer prices due Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.





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Spot Gold Silver Prices Rate-Hike Expectations Bearish Technical Break Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Treasury Yields Equities AI Shares Fed Real-Rate Channel

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