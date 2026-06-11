Sports Roundup: Knicks Title Impact, NHL Playoff Drama, Golf Victory and Coaching Speculation

A live panel from the RBC Canadian Open featuring Ernie Johnson discusses whether an NBA championship would elevate Jalen Brunson's legacy with the New York Knicks. The broadcast also covers NHL concerns about the Babcock-Oilers timeline, potential coaching changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the intense Vegas-Carolina playoff series, and highlights from the U.S. Women's Open and Canadian Open.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan are live from the RBC Canadian Open alongside NBA host Ernie Johnson to discuss the implications of a New York Knicks championship on Jalen Brunson 's legacy and future in the city.

The panel explores how a title could solidify Brunson's status as a franchise icon and what it would mean for his career trajectory. Johnson shares his perspective on the pressures and expectations that come with playing in New York, while the hockey analysts weigh in on related topics. The conversation also touches upon the NHL, with insider Bob McKenzie highlighting the growing frustration within the league's head office regarding the timing of the Mike Babcock and Edmonton Oilers situation.

According to McKenzie, this matter has been a significant annoyance for the NHL's leadership. In another segment, Johnson humorously notes his determination to get a picture with Taylor Swift, joking that his grandkids and daughters would never speak to him again if he fails.

Analyst Ray Ferraro comments on the potential hiring of Bruce Cassidy by the Toronto Maple Leafs, suggesting that while Cassidy is a qualified coach, the timing and fit might not be right for the team at this moment. The broadcast then shifts to the ongoing NHL playoffs, focusing on the back-and-forth nature of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Both teams are struggling to gain momentum in a tightly contested matchup that is exciting for fans but mentally taxing for the players. Meanwhile, golfer Mackenzie Hughes reflects on his performance at the RBC Canadian Open, mentioning that it was nice to see his putts start falling early, allowing him to build confidence with several strong makes on the greens.

In a separate NBA discussion, Stephen A. Smith explains his view that former President Donald Trump's presence at a Knicks game and what Smith describes as selfish motives contributed to the team's loss, adding a political layer to the sports commentary. Finally, PGA Tour golfer Nelly Korda expresses her elation after winning the U.S. Women's Open, describing the victory as dreamlike.

She also admits she does not want to relive the tension of her final putt, which secured her major championship





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Jalen Brunson New York Knicks NBA Championship Ernie Johnson RBC Canadian Open NHL Playoffs Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Mike Babcock Edmonton Oilers Bruce Cassidy Toronto Maple Leafs U.S. Women's Open Nelly Korda Stephen A. Smith Taylor Swift Donald Trump

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