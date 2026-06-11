Sports Roundup: Corrado critiques Cassidy, Vegas-Carolina playoff tension, Korda's U.S. Open win, and more

A compilation of sports commentary featuring TSN analyst Frankie Corrado on NHL matters, reactions from the Vegas-Carolina playoff series, golfers' remarks after major events, and Stephen A. Smith's take on the Knicks.

TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado shares his insights on the power outage that disrupted a crucial interview, while also discussing the growing frustration within the NHL Head Office regarding the timing of the Mike Babcock and Edmonton Oilers connection.

The situation has become a significant annoyance at the highest levels, according to insider Bob McKenzie. Meanwhile, Mark Johnson humorously remarks on the urgency of getting a picture with Taylor Swift, fearing his grandkids and daughters would never speak to him again if he missed the chance. In hockey commentary, Corrado bluntly states that Bruce Cassidy is not the right voice for the Toronto Maple Leafs at this time, effectively saying thanks but no thanks to any potential involvement.

The ongoing playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Carolina Hurricanes is described as fun to watch but incredibly stressful to play, with both teams struggling to seize momentum in a back-and-forth battle. Golfer M.J. Dyer (originally misquoted as 'Pendrith') reflects on his round, noting it was nice to see putts go in early and that he was able to sink many good ones.

Turning to basketball, Stephen A. Smith blames certain 'selfish motives' for contributing to a New York Knicks loss, linking it to former President Trump. In golf, Sebastian Korda expresses disbelief and excitement after winning the U.S. Open, saying he feels like he's in a dream but does not want to relive the pressure of his final putt.

The snippets capture a wide range of sports reactions, from hockey and golf to basketball, highlighting the emotional highs and lows across different athletic competitions





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Hockey NHL Frankie Corrado Mike Babcock Edmonton Oilers Toronto Maple Leafs Bruce Cassidy Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Playoffs Golf U.S. Open Sebastian Korda Stephen A. Smith New York Knicks Taylor Swift

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