Sports News - B.C. Lions defensive back Pierre Kemeni makes a catch during the opening day of the CFL football team's training camp, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions defensive back Pierre Kemeni makes a catch during the opening day of the CFL football team's training camp, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Lions defensive back Pierre Kemeni makes a catch during the opening day of the CFL football team's training camp, in Kamloops , B.C. , on Sunday, May 10 , 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck ‘It was terrifying’: A storm destroys barn and flips solar panel as it rips through north of London, Ont. Calgarians get to experience taste, sights and sounds of Hong Kong at weekend event Suspects sought in Fort McMurray stunt driving investigation Six injured, including two children, in serious Wellesley Township crash ‘It was terrifying’: A storm destroys barn and flips solar panel as it rips through north of London, Ont.

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Pierre Kemeni B.C. Lions CFL Football Team Kamloops B.C. May 10 2026 Darryl Dyck THE CANADIAN PRESS

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