Sports Discussion: Canada Soccer, New York Knicks, Golf and U.S. Open

A discussion of various sports-related topics, including Canada's soccer team, the New York Knicks, golf and the U.S. Open.

Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan, who were live from Canada Soccer House, were joined by MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson to discuss the location of O-Dog's chair on set with the sun out during the show.

The atmosphere in the city was also a topic of discussion, as Canada was set to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. In other news, Rod Brind'Amour spoke about his desire to bring the Stanley Cup to the city, stating that he wanted it as a player, but even more so as a coach for the current team. He emphasized the importance of the team's work and dedication.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith explained his theory on why the New York Knicks lost a game, blaming it on Donald Trump's 'selfish motives'. Awe, the key player in a blocked punt, discussed his mindset and focus during the game, stating that he was in the game to dominate every play.

In golf news, Mackenzie Tour player Adam Pendrith spoke about his recent performance, mentioning that it was nice to see some putts go in early and that he was able to make a lot of really good ones. Finally, Nelly Korda expressed her excitement and relief after winning the U.S. Open, stating that she felt like she was in a dream and didn't want to relive the final putt





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