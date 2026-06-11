Sports commentary roundup: Hockey, golf, and basketball insights

A collection of quotes and commentary from various sports figures including TSN analyst Frankie Corrado on Toronto coaching, a golfer's putt success, a Knicks loss analysis, and a U.S. Open champion's reaction.

TSN Hockey analyst Frankie Corrado joins SC with Jay Onrait to share his thoughts. Johnson on Swift : 'If I don't get a picture with her, my grandkids and daughters may never speak to me again.

' Corrado on Cassidy in Toronto: 'Thanks but no thanks, you're not the right voice for this team right now. ' Hayes: 'I wonder if PA is like, 'We've got to protect you here because you're going to be responsible for this guy in a way. ' 'It's fun to watch, but stressful to play': Vegas and Carolina try to get momentum in back-and-forth series.

Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones.

' 'Obviously I'm blaming him': Stephen A. explains why Trump's 'selfish motives' led to Knicks' loss. 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final putt





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey Golf Basketball Coaching U.S. Open Knicks Cassidy Korda Vegas Carolina Pendrith Swift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Ontario junior hockey player sentenced to prison in child exploitation and trafficking caseA former junior, university and minor professional hockey player was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison during a court hearing in Brantford, Ont., on Friday, after he admitted to possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material and forcing a woman to perform sexual services for money.

Read more »

Brantford Bulldogs draft 2nd ever female player into the Ontario Hockey LeagueThe Brantford Bulldogs made Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history this week by selecting goaltender Sophie Jovanovic in the league's U18 Priority Selection.

Read more »

Kings’ hiring of Laviolette signals shift toward more offensively minded hockeyIn hiring Peter Laviolette as their new head coach, the Los Angeles Kings signaled a break from the too often defensive-focused hockey that won them two Stanley Cup titles in three seasons in 2012 and 2014 but hasn’t yielded a postseason series victory since.

Read more »

TSN Hockey Analyst Mike Johnson Proposes Trade Involving Maple Leafs, Dougie Hamilton, and Matthew KniesTSN hockey analyst Mike Johnson discussed the Toronto Maple Leafs hiring Freddie Hamilton as Chief of Staff and its potential impact on Dougie Hamilton's future with the team. Johnson also presented a trade proposal involving Matthew Knies and the New Jersey Devils. Other hockey commentary included reactions to Bruce Cassidy's potential interest in Toronto and insights from the Vegas-Carolina playoff series. In golf, insights from the U.S. Open were highlighted.

Read more »