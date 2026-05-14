Sports Birthdays and Milestones

A tribute to notable sports figures, including Roy Halladay, Dave Stieb, Pat Borders, Dennis Martinez, Hosken Powell, and Mark Dalesandro, on their birthdays and milestones.

Today would have been Roy Halladay ’s 49th birthday. Depending on who you ask, Roy Halladay is either the best or second-best Blue Jays starter of all time, but there’s no question that he and Dave Stieb top the list in franchise history.

Stieb was the best AL pitcher of the 1980s, while Halladay dominated the AL in the 2000s. Doc ranks second in franchise wins with 148 (Stieb had 175), second in BWAR at 48.5 (Stieb 57.2), and third in starts at 287 (behind Stieb’s 408 and Jim Clancy’s 345). Halladay won two Cy Young Awards (one as a Jay, one as a Phillie) and finished in the top five in voting five other times.

He was also selected for eight All-Star teams. Pat Borders turns 63 today. Borders was never a star player or a great hitter, but he did have one above-average season as a Jay. In 1990, he posted a 120 OPS+, hit .286 with 15 home runs, and had an on-base percentage above .300 (.319) for the only time in his Blue Jays career.

His career offensive win percentage with the Jays was .458. Dennis Martinez turns 72 today. Though he never played for the Jays during his 23-year career, he spent eight years as an Expo. Martinez racked up 245 wins, but the highlight for me will always be his perfect game against the Dodgers in 1991.

Hosken Powell would have turned 71 today. Powell played six seasons in MLB—four with the Twins and his last two with the Jays. He played for the Jays in 1982 and 1983. Mark Dalesandro turns 58 today.

He served as a backup catcher for the Jays in parts of 1998 and 1999, appearing in 48 games and hitting .266/.276/.383 with two home runs





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Roy Halladay Dave Stieb Pat Borders Dennis Martinez Hosken Powell Mark Dalesandro

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