Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Race Narrows Amid Trump's Fraud Claims

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt dropped to third in the Los Angeles mayoral count, sparking unfounded fraud allegations from Donald Trump. The race's slow ballot tally draws familiar claims of rigging, reminiscent of past presidential elections.

Spencer Pratt , a former reality TV personality running for Los Angeles mayor, experienced a shift in the official vote count, falling from second to third place by late Sunday.

This development triggered unverified claims from former U.S. President Donald Trump and others suggesting electoral irregularities. On election night, Pratt held an 8.1 percentage-point lead over rival Nithya Raman, but subsequent ballot counts reversed the margin, with Raman ahead by approximately 0.4 points or 3,100 votes as of Sunday.

The mayoral race is officially nonpartisan, though incumbent Karen Bass, who secured a spot in the November 3 runoff, is a former Democratic congresswoman, and Raman is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. During the campaign, Pratt presented himself as a sensible conservative focused on municipal issues. Trump endorsed Pratt late in the campaign, calling him a "big MAGA person.

" The vote-counting process in California allows ballots postmarked by the June 2 primary date to be accepted up to seven days later, which can extend the tally. Jay Clayton, a Trump-appointed former U.S. attorney, suggested this method increases fraud opportunities. Trump has repeatedly claimed widespread voter fraud, including in the 2016 and 2020 elections, without providing evidence. His recent comments during a truncated interview with MSNBC's Kristen Welker echoed these familiar allegations.

Democratic politicians, such as Senator Patty Murray, criticized Trump's rhetoric as dangerous. Election law expert Marc Elias warned that Trump is attempting to preemptively delegitimize California's results ahead of the 2026 midterms, potentially laying the groundwork for challenges to future elections





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election Donald Trump Voter Fraud Claims Mail-In Ballots Nithya Raman Karen Bass California Elections Election Integrity Runoff Election

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