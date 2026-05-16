Spencer Pratt, a reality TV star and the candidate for Los Angeles mayor, has gained popularity with his Art Deco-inspired campaign. Pratt's promises to bring back Art Deco, have LA so beautiful, and have a canal, bike lanes going through the sky through tunnels have surged him +12 points in the polls.

Has there ever been a more effective grassroots campaign for a mayoral position than the one Spencer Pratt and his team are running? It would be hard to imagine one that has been so inspirational.

Pratt’s effective debate appearance and common sense vows to get rid of the conditions causing high density, prison-like structures have surged him +12 points in the polls, and now only trails Karen Bass by single digits. Pratt continues to make intriguing promises, prompting people to recall LA’s past glories and consider the possibilities for the future.

This time, he promised to bring Art Deco back, have LA so beautiful, and have a canal, bike lanes going through the sky through tunnels. Art Deco is a style of architecture and product design that emerged in Europe in the 1910s and became a major international style in the 1920s and 1930s. It is characterized by bold geometric forms, streamlined shapes, stylized decoration, and extensive use of industrial materials like chrome, aluminum, and plastics to convey luxury and modernity.

The style expressed optimism about progress, technology, and the relationship between people and machines, often suggesting speed, power, and glamour. Additionally, as the era coincided with the 1922 discovery of King Tutankhamen’s tomb, Art Deco incorporates geometric patterns, hieroglyphic motifs, pharaonic imagery, and stepped pyramid forms. The 1920s also saw the birth of a new, strangely specific kind of building — the Egyptian Theatre, uniting cinema and Ancient Egypt and Art Deco into one fantastical mix.

Art Deco recently celebrated its 100th anniversary. The style evolved from European influences to something emerging post-World War I, machinery and industry were the major cultural forces shaping Art Deco. Architecture in the U.S. evolved quickly after these influences arrived. At first, Americans were imitating European design.

However, as times shifted from the Roaring Twenties to the Great Depression in the 1930s, American designers made the style their own. Designers took something that had been expensive and exclusive, made from precious materials, and democratized it. This trend appeared largely through industrial and product design, which was just emerging as a profession.

As electricity spread into homes, consumers wanted new products such as vacuum cleaners, radios, and toasters, and designers had to decide what these objects should look like. Even during the Great Depression, many Americans had stable jobs and consumer power, and manufacturers realized design was key to selling products. That made design, and Art Deco in particular, part of everyday life.

Art Deco rose just as Los Angeles exploded in population and economic power in the 1920s, as it was on its way to becoming a center for aviation, shipping, and especially the movie industry. Developers and studio-era Los Angeles embraced the style because its vertical lines, futuristic motifs, and sense of opulence fit the city’s self-image as a modern, glamorous metropolis.

Union Station, numerous theaters and office towers still showcase the style, making Art Deco a visible part of LA’s architectural identity. If nothing else, the Pratt campaign has exposed just how low the bar has sunk in Los Angeles politics: one candidate is talking about restoring beauty, functionality, and civic pride, while the other is focused on managing the fallout of societal decay.

Voters may finally be less interested in managing decline and far more open to someone willing to reverse it





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Art Deco Beauty Civic Pride Management Of Societal Decay Reversing Decline

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