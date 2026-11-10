Speed-on-Green Photo Radar Rules Changed Without Notice, Edmonton Says

Edmonton says Alberta changed speed-on-green photo radar criteria without telling municipalities, as speeding over 30 km/h at city cameras more than doubled.

The City of Edmonton says the Alberta government changed its criteria for allowing municipalities to use speed-on-green photo radar at intersections, and did so without telling cities. In an email obtained by CTV News Edmonton, a deputy city manager wrote that the province changed the rules before rejecting or ignoring seven City of Edmonton applications for the enforcement tool. The email states that these updated criteria had not been shared with municipalities.

Jessica LaMarre, director of the City of Edmonton's traffic safety department, told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that the city's business cases were built to meet the criteria in the 2025 guideline. She said the city believes it met or exceeded those criteria at all of the proposed locations.

Also read Senate to vote on bipartisan energy bill to speed projects and power data centers

How the Revised Speed-on-Green Criteria Work

Speed-on-green photo radar is an enforcement tool that photographs drivers who speed through an intersection while the traffic light is green. The Alberta government has the authority to decide when municipalities can reinstate it, and the province has now approved one location in north Edmonton.

According to a spokesperson for the Alberta Transportation Ministry, Edmonton must meet several conditions before the tool can be reactivated at any intersection. The intersection must have recorded at least 50 collisions, its crash rate must exceed that of similar intersections, and other traffic-calming measures must be deemed insufficient.

Advertisement

Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said the other applications were not approved because exemption-based criteria were simply not met. The city, however, argues that the criteria it was asked to meet were not the ones it had been given at the time it prepared its applications.

Competing Views on Road Safety and Enforcement

The City of Edmonton's own data points in a different direction from the provincial decision. The city says its cameras continue to collect data showing that the number of drivers travelling more than 30 kilometres per hour over the speed limit has more than doubled.

A memo from city administration sent to council two weeks before this report said speeding has increased dramatically since the Alberta government banned speed-on-green photo radar and other enforcement tools in 2024. Staff told councillors that the number of drivers caught more than 30 kilometres per hour over the limit rose 128 per cent last year, while the number caught 10 to 19 kilometres per hour over the limit rose 79 per cent.

Jessica LaMarre argued that the tool works. She said, in indirect terms, that the technology reduces speeds, reduces crashes and saves lives. She also noted that the city recorded 32 deaths on its streets last year, the highest figure since 2015, and that there have been 21 fatal crashes so far this year.

Advertisement

Ward Papastew councillor Michael Janz said the province's decision to change the criteria without informing municipalities appears to be driven by ideology rather than data. He said his inbox is filled with complaints about road safety, and he questioned what political benefit the province sees in more deaths, higher insurance costs and greater danger on the roads. He added that Edmontonians want safe streets.

Impact on Edmonton Drivers and Next Steps

For Edmonton drivers, the dispute affects how and where speed enforcement is applied on busy intersections. The city's position is that the cameras have already shown a sharp increase in high-speed driving, while the province maintains that the reinstatement threshold is strict by design.

The immediate next step is the reinstatement process for the north Edmonton intersection that the province has approved. For the remaining six applications, the City of Edmonton would need to show that each location meets the provincial conditions on collision counts, crash rates and the insufficiency of other traffic-calming measures, which the province has not yet approved at those sites.

Residents, councillors and transportation officials will be watching whether the province shares its updated criteria with municipalities going forward. The disagreement over the 2025 guideline and the criteria applied to Edmonton's seven applications remains at the centre of the debate over the future of speed-on-green enforcement in the city.