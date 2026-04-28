Special Weather Statement: Significant Rainfall Expected in Northern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for various regions in Northern Ontario, warning of 15-25mm of rainfall with potential for localized flooding due to saturated ground conditions. Residents are urged to monitor alerts, avoid flooded roadways, and watch for washouts.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several regions in Northern Ontario , including Manitoulin Island, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne, Wawa, White River, Pukaskwa, Sault Ste.

Marie, Superior East, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, and Thessalon. The primary concern is significant rainfall expected to continue through this morning and potentially into the afternoon for some areas. Forecasts indicate rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 millimeters, with the possibility of locally higher amounts, particularly in areas closer to Lake Superior. This precipitation poses a considerable risk due to the current state of the ground.

The ground is either frozen or already saturated from previous precipitation, severely limiting its capacity to absorb further rainfall. This lack of absorption increases the likelihood of water pooling on roadways, in low-lying areas, and potentially leading to localized flooding. The potential for flooding extends beyond simple water accumulation. Residents are strongly advised to be vigilant for washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

The increased water flow can erode the surrounding land, destabilizing these structures and creating hazardous conditions. Driving conditions may become treacherous as water covers roads, obscuring lane markings and reducing visibility. It is crucial to avoid driving through flooded roadways, as the depth of the water can be deceptive and the road surface may be compromised. Even a relatively shallow amount of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

The uncertainty surrounding the exact rainfall amounts necessitates continued monitoring of weather updates and alerts issued by Environment Canada. While confidence in precise rainfall totals is currently low, the areas nearest Lake Superior are considered most susceptible to receiving the highest amounts of precipitation.

As a result, rainfall warnings may be issued for specific regions as the situation develops. To stay informed and prepared, individuals are encouraged to consult with their local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office for information regarding potential flooding in their area. The Ontario government provides a comprehensive resource on flood preparedness and safety at Ontario.ca/floods, offering the latest details and guidance.

Reporting severe weather events is also important for tracking and understanding the impact of these conditions. Individuals can report severe weather by sending an email to Environment Canada or by posting reports on X (formerly Twitter) using the hashtag #ONStorm. This collaborative approach helps to provide a more accurate and timely picture of the weather situation across the affected regions.

The combination of saturated ground, anticipated rainfall, and potential for localized flooding requires a proactive and cautious approach from residents in Northern Ontario. Staying informed, avoiding hazardous areas, and prioritizing safety are paramount during this weather event. The situation is dynamic and can change rapidly, so continuous monitoring of forecasts and alerts is essential





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