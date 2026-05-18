Special Olympics Canada Commemorates the Passing of Frank Hayden, Pioneer in the Creation of the Special Olympics Globally

This news highlights the passing of Frank Hayden, a trailblazer who played a pivotal role in the early stages of the Special Olympics, and honors his legacy in the sport of athletics for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Canada mourns his passing while expressing gratitude for his contributions.

Special Olympics Canada reports the passing of Frank Hayden , whose groundbreaking work in the 1960s initiated the global creation of the Special Olympics. Hayden, who resided in St. Catharines, Ontario, and was raised there, conducted research that manifested exercise as a beneficial activity for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This research directly contributed to the establishment of the Special Olympics on July 20, 1968, led by Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Hayden was later honored by Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, received the Companion of the Order of Canada, and had a school in Burlington, Ontario, named after him. The Special Olympics Canada CEO, Gail Hamamoto, described him as a trailblazer who inspired people with intellectual disabilities to reach their potential through sports.

Hayden's passing will be celebrated at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School on June 19





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Special Olympics Canada Frank Hayden Pioneer Special Olympics Intellectual Disabilities Athletic Training Competition Athletes Sport Gail Hamamoto Canada's Sports Hall Of Fame Order Of Canada School In Burlington Obituary

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