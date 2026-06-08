Sparks Shut Down Fire with Dominant Third Quarter, Snap Losing Streak

Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby both notch double-doubles as Los Angeles stifles Portland's offense, holding them to a season-low 72 points in an 89-72 triumph.

The Los Angeles Sparks secured a decisive 89-72 victory over the Portland Fire on Sunday, ending a three-game losing streak. Nneka Ogwumike led the charge with 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, marking her third consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

Dearica Hamby contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum tallied 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Rae Burrell added 10 points for the Sparks. For the Fire, Megan Gustafson recorded a double-double with 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds, her first since 2023. Carla Leite and Emily Engstler each scored 10 points.

Portland struggled with turnovers, committing nine in total, six of which were steals by Los Angeles, and shot just 5-of-14 in the third quarter, which proved pivotal. The Sparks outscored the Fire 23-12 in that period, with Plum and Hamby combining for 16 of the team's 23 points.

A key sequence saw Plum steal the ball from Leite and pass to Hamby for a fast-break layup, sparking an 11-2 run that extended the lead to 18 points with over six minutes remaining. The Fire's shooting was particularly poor from three-point range, hitting only 3 of 28 attempts (10.7%), tying a season low for made threes and setting a season-worst percentage.

Defensively, the Sparks allowed a season-low 72 points, improving upon their league-worst average of 93 points allowed per game. The win improves the Sparks' record to 5-6, while the Fire falls to 6-7. Next, the Sparks will host the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Los Angeles Sparks Portland Fire Nneka Ogwumike Dearica Hamby Kelsey Plum Megan Gustafson WNBA Basketball Double-Double Third Quarter Run Defensive Stop

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin's Slide to $59.1K Sparks Debate: Are OG Whales or Macro Forces to Blame?Bitcoin's drop to a new yearly low of $59.1K following hotter U.S. jobs data has reignited discussion about the source of selling pressure. While some blame MicroStrategy's small BTC sale, analysts like CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju point to massive disposals by OG whales-long-term holders-as the primary culprit, with MicroStrategy's buying having possibly prevented much lower prices. The narrative is complicated by macro headwinds and the AI investment theme.

Read more »

Rising Assault on Jewish Political Participation in Europe and U.S. Sparks Virtual EventA virtual event featuring law professor William Jacobson and education expert Brandy Shufutinsky explores the coordinated attack on Jewish people in Europe and the U.S., from campus bans to political rhetoric, and how communities are fighting back.

Read more »

Mets' Jorge Polanco shut down on rehab assignment after encountering setback with left anklePolanco has been dealing with bursitis in his left Achilles tendon since the beginning of the season.

Read more »

Chile Team Clash with Police at 2007 U‑20 World Cup Sparks International FalloutDuring the semifinal of the 2007 FIFA U‑20 World Cup at Toronto's BMO Field, a violent confrontation erupted between Chilean players, security personnel and police, resulting in a player being tasered. The incident drew condemnation from FIFA President Sepp Blatter and political leaders, marking a negative moment in the tournament's history and highlighting security challenges at major sporting events.

Read more »