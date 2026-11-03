Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-field collision

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died Tuesday at age 30 after suffering cardiac arrest from an on-field collision during a Spanish second-division match against Andorra.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died Tuesday at the age of 30 after suffering cardiac arrest from an on-field collision during a Spanish second-division match, the club confirmed.

The collision occurred Monday during added time against FC Andorra. De Miguel was taken to a hospital, where he died at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, the club said. The club, based in Spain's Canary Islands, said in a statement it was heartbroken. The club wrote: Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda.

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There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. The club also said it stood with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community. The match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

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Jesus Owono Collision Details

The collision happened when De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield and was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker with his knee. De Miguel initially curled on his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds, before he fell over onto his back, with his arms falling to his sides.

He lay motionless as players from both teams desperately signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident. Owono was walking off the field after being shown the red card but turned around and joined the other players rushing to check on De Miguel. Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time. De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganes B and has since played for a number of lower-division clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year. Football clubs across Spain, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, led tributes following the news of the death.

Football Clubs Pay Tribute

Barcelona said in a statement: Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times. Real Madrid also expressed condolences, stating: Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. Andorra, which is owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish soccer federation and La Liga.

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Andorra said in a statement: We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace. The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina match that were to be held later on Tuesday. Life-threatening injuries from collisions in soccer are extremely rare.

Rare Collisions in Soccer History

Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raul Ramirez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital. He was declared brain dead two days later. In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun was playing for CSKA Moscow when he died from head injuries received in a collision during a match.