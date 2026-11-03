Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-field collision, police open manslaughter investigation

Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter after Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, 30, died following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-division match. The club has asked for its next league game to be postponed.

Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter after Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died following an on-field collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono in a second-division match.

De Miguel, 30, suffered cardiac arrest after the collision and died, his club said Tuesday. The incident happened Monday in added time. De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield when Owono came running from the opposite direction in an apparent attempt to make a clearance and struck him in the chest. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Also read Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel dies after cardiac arrest following collision in Spanish second-division match

Police Launch Investigation Into Player Death

Spain's National Police said Tuesday that an investigation had been opened. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation. Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor Jose Luis Sanchez-Jauregui told Spanish news agency EFE that criminal proceedings were unlikely, noting that the collision occurred during play. De Miguel was taken to a hospital.

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The match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident. The club, located on Spain's Canary Islands, said it was heartbroken. The heavy collision happened when Owono rushed out of his area all the way to midfield to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was trying to reach. De Miguel initially curled on his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds, before he fell over onto his back, with his arms falling to his sides.

Owono was walking off the field after being shown the red card but turned around and joined the other players rushing to check on De Miguel. The goalkeeper's Instagram account, which had nearly 30,000 followers, had been deactivated on Tuesday. Another player with the same last name of Owono, Michel Owono, who plays for sixth-division Spanish club Can Vidalet, denounced a wave of racist insults against him by people thinking he was the Andorra goalkeeper.

De Miguel Career and Health Background

De Miguel, a Madrid native, began his senior career with Leganes B in 2015 and subsequently played for a number of lower-division clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year. There were no local media reports about De Miguel having a pre-existing health condition. The precise medical cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Spanish media said De Miguel is survived by his wife and their daughter. Tenerife's largest shareholder, Rayco Garcia, told reporters that De Miguel's body would be transported to Navahermosa, in the Toledo province, at the request of his family. He said De Miguel's teammates and club officials would be present for a final farewell. On Saturday, fans will gather at the team's stadium to honor the player, Garcia said.

We will all join forces and get through this together, Garcia said. Club president Felipe Minambres said players and their families would likely need help to cope with De Miguel's death. We will need professional help and the help of all of our fans, he said. They will be feeling the same way that we are feeling today.

The club asked for its league game at Granada on Saturday to be postponed. There are no words of comfort, the club statement read. There is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this profound sense of sorrow. We stand with his devastated family, his loved ones, and the entire Tenerife community.

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Andorra And Stars Offer Condolences

Andorra, which is owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, also offered its condolences, along with other clubs, the Spanish soccer federation and La Liga. We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace, Andorra said in a statement. Pique said on X: I am sorry with all my soul.

Rest in peace, Jesus. The players of Real Madrid held a minute of silence for De Miguel during training, while fellow topflight club Espanyol postponed the presentation of its new coach. Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe said on social media: So much sadness. There are no words.

Argentina great Lionel Messi said on Instagram: There are no words. My condolences and lots of strength to all his family and friends. English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool joined in offering their condolences on social media. The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina match scheduled for later on Tuesday.

Rarity Of Life Threatening Soccer Collisions

UEFA said a moment of silence would be observed at all its matches this week. Life-threatening injuries from collisions in soccer are extremely rare. Last year in Spain, a 19-year-old goalkeeper died from head injuries suffered during a collision in a fifth-division match. Colindres goalkeeper Raul Ramirez had two cardiorespiratory arrests, one on the field and then in the ambulance while being transported to a hospital.

He was declared brain dead two days later. In 2001, Ukrainian goalkeeper Serhiy Perkhun died from head injuries sustained in a collision during a match while playing for CSKA Moscow. Malaga goalkeeper Jose Antonio Gallardo died in January 1987, more than three weeks after a collision with Celta Vigo forward Baltazar in a second-division game.