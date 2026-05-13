Spanish Medical Staff, Dengue-Like Symptoms on Cruise Ship, Handling the Final Evacuees

This article discusses Spanish medical staff in Tenerife accompanying one of the final remaining passengers. Many Canadians are learning about hantavirus because of an outbreak aboard a cruise ship. It also includes an interview with an infectious-diseases specialist.

Spanish medical staff in Tenerife accompany one of the final remaining passengers evacuated from a cruise ship affected by a hantavirus outbreak. Many people across Canada learn about hantavirus for the first time because of an outbreak aboard a cruise ship .

Hantavirus does not transmit easily between people and does not appear to be rapidly mutating. The outbreak occurs on the MV Hondius cruise ship or planes with infected passengers. No further spread is expected. Hantavirus is rare but severe.

People can acquire it through the inhalation of virus particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. The virus was first identified in Korea near the Hantan River and was found to cause Korean hemorrhagic fever. It wasn't until the 1990s when an outbreak occurred in the Four Corners region and they called it Sin Nombre. The Andes strain spreads person to person and is a major outlier.

There is a considerable risk of severe illness and possible death from hantavirus. At least 150 cases have been recorded in Canada since it was identified





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Travel Washington D.C. Spain Medical Staff Cruise Ship Dengue-Like Symptoms Hantavirus Canadians Outbreak Aboard A Cruise Ship Interview With An Infectious-Diseases Speciali Hantan River Korean Hemorrhagic Fever Peru Nov. 15 (UPI) Washington D.C. SARS-Infected Cruise Ship

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