Spaniards voted Sunday in an election focused on housing affordability that could bring the far right into government for the first time since the Franco era. Participation by 6 p.m. was 68 per cent, about 15 points higher than in 2023.

Spaniards voted Sunday in a general election dominated by housing affordability that could see the far right enter the national government for the first time since Spain's dictatorship ended more than a half-century ago.

Spain Election Referendum on Pedro Sanchez

The election is widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The left-wing Socialist leader has governed Spain for eight years through numerous crises, but also through a period of economic growth that, for many voters, has been eclipsed by cost-of-living concerns. No issue has galvanized Spaniards in recent years quite like access to affordable housing. Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have caused widespread discontent, especially among the young.

Also read Spain’s election could bring far right to power for first time in half a century

Last month, Sanchez announced an early election after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures his government introduced to alleviate housing pressures. Nationwide protests sprang up after the dramatic eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her apartment in Madrid. Sanchez has warned voters that a conservative government would not make their lives more affordable, and has frequently said his opponents would take the country of 50 million backward.

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I am feeling optimistic, Sanchez told reporters after casting his vote on Sunday, saying he expected a huge turnout. Participation by 6 p.m. local time was at 68 per cent, around 15 percentage points higher than in the previous national election in 2023. Polls close at 8 p.m. on the mainland, an hour before the Canary Islands. Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the conservative Popular Party, or PP, has promised voters more stability and better governance.

He has criticized Sanchez's record not just for the government's failure to improve housing woes, but also for two fatal train crashes this year on Spain's high-speed rail network, a nationwide blackout in April 2025 and a border crisis in Spain's North African exclave of Ceuta. Feijoo also pilloried Sanchez, who relied on backing from far-left and separatist parties to cling to power in 2023, for not being able to pass a budget in nearly four years because he lacked parliamentary support.

Feijoo Coalition Plans With Far Right Vox

I ask Spaniards not to vote with fear, but with memory, Feijoo said in Madrid after casting his ballot. Today is a day when the Spanish people take the helm and will decide the future, the destiny, and the direction of Spain. It is widely expected that Feijoo will attempt to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, led by its bearded, barrel-chested leader Santiago Abascal, who has campaigned on an immigration crackdown.

Vox is betting that its hard-line stance will win over voters and enable it to play kingmaker with the PP. Spain is deeply divided. There is a lot of fear on both sides, and I believe we need to soften the tense atmosphere and redirect what has been done wrong during the past eight years, said Paloma Jimenez-Ontiveros, a 65-year-old real estate agent in Madrid, after voting.

Spain has welcomed millions of people, mainly from Latin America, but also from Africa and elsewhere in Europe. One in five residents was born outside Spain, according to census data. Earlier this year, the Spanish government legalized the status of nearly 1.2 million immigrants living in the country without authorization. Feijoo and Abascal have portrayed Sanchez's immigration-friendly policies as harmful to ordinary Spaniards, pointing to the country's insufficient housing stock and strained public services.

Historic Far Right Return Since Franco Era

Both candidates have condemned the migrant legalization measure. If Vox entered a new government as a junior member with the PP, it would mark the return of a nationalist, far-right party to power for the first time since the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975. The result will also be closely watched across Europe before an election-packed 2027, in which voters will head to the polls in France, Italy, Greece and Poland.

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In France, the far-right National Rally is aiming to take power, while in Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition is expected to seek another term. About 39 million people are eligible to cast ballots. Voting generally takes place in schools, community centres, town halls and other municipal facilities. Spaniards can also vote by mail.

Votes are tallied quickly and the result is usually known within hours. That does not mean it will be quickly clear who will govern. A Spanish prime minister will be elected by the new parliament resulting from a vote that will be convened next month. A candidate needs the support of an absolute majority, or at least 176 lawmakers, in the first parliamentary vote, often relying on coalition agreements or support from other parties.

Several opinion polls conducted before Sunday showed Sanchez's Socialist Party behind the combined support of the PP and Vox. Sanchez will likely need backing from smaller parties to the left of the Socialists.

Sanchez Progressive Coalition Hurdles and Global Stance

However, infighting between those parties in the lead-up to the election is expected to weaken Sanchez's chance at forming a progressive coalition like he did three years ago. Sanchez, a Madrid native and former economics professor, became a hero to the global left for his government's opposition to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and his resistance to U.S. President Donald Trump.

He has criticized the U.S. and Israel over the Iran war, and was one of Western Europe's first major leaders to formally recognize Palestinian statehood. Sanchez's government has turbocharged Spain's climate commitments, pledging to source all its energy from renewable sources by 2050. The country already generates more than half its electricity from noncarbon sources. But his critics say his overreliance on renewables was responsible for the 2025 blackout.