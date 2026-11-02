Spain Train Crash Kills 69, Including Four Americans and One Canadian

A high-speed train collision in Toledo province killed 69 people, authorities said, with 66 victims identified so far. The crash was the second deadly collision on the Madrid-Seville line in nine months.

Four Americans and one Canadian were among the 69 people killed in a high-speed train collision in Spain last week, authorities said. The crash took place on Wednesday when a high-speed train slammed into another train that had stopped on the tracks.

Spanish authorities said late on Sunday that 66 of the dead had been identified. Most of the victims were Spanish nationals, with 54 of the 69 people killed holding Spanish citizenship. Beyond the four Americans and one Canadian, authorities identified one victim each from France, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, Tunisia and the Czech Republic. The international spread of the dead showed how many travelers from abroad were on the affected line.

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Identification process ongoing for missing victims

Authorities said three bodies still need to be identified and three people are reported missing, two Australians and one Japanese national. The identification process remains one of the next key developments. The crash occurred in the province of Toledo, and it came just nine months after another collision farther south on the same Madrid-Seville line killed 46 people. That earlier crash made the Toledo accident the second deadly collision on the route in less than a year.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged a full investigation into the collision and improvements to the rail system. His government framed the steps as necessary to restore public confidence in a network that carried some 45 million travelers last year, including millions of tourists. The Spanish rail network has long been hailed for its speed and safety, a reputation now under strain after the two deadly collisions.

Those who depend on the system, including domestic commuters and tourists, are watching whether the promised reforms translate into concrete changes on the tracks. The crash happened one month before a Nov. 29 general election, in which Sanchez is seeking to extend his eight-year premiership. He is now facing questions about railway safety and about investments his governments have made in Spanish infrastructure.

Election adds pressure to rail safety investigation

For travelers, the immediate consequences are heightened doubts about the reliability of a high-speed network used by tens of millions of people each year. For the government, the next test will be whether the pledged investigation delivers answers before voters go to the polls on Nov. 29. Authorities still have three victims to identify and three missing people to account for, including two Australians and one Japanese national.

The findings of the investigation are the next key developments in a case that now sits at the center of Spain's national debate over rail safety. Cranes lifted wrecked train carriages as rescuers searched for victims following the collision in Urda, Spain. The scene underscored the scale of the emergency response after the high-speed train struck the stopped train on the tracks.