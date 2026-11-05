Funeral held for Jesus de Miguel after fatal soccer collision in Spain

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel, who died after an on-field collision. Police have opened a possible involuntary manslaughter investigation.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez joined family and teammates of Jesus de Miguel on Thursday at his funeral after the Spanish player died following an on-field collision.

The 30-year-old De Miguel died on Tuesday, a day after suffering cardiac arrest in a second-division game. The funeral car draped with floral arrangements arrived slowly at the church in Navahermosa in central Spain. Dozens of people walked behind, several carrying candles. De Miguel was born in Madrid, while his parents were reportedly born in Navahermosa, less than two hours south of the capital.

Also read Football fans across Spain hold tributes following 30-year-old striker's untimely death

Soccer Leaders Attend Jesus De Miguel Funeral

De Miguel's Tenerife teammates traveled from the Canary Islands and were among the hundreds who attended the funeral. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the president of the Spanish soccer federation were also there to pay their respects. It is with deep sorrow and genuine emotion that we offer our condolences and our respect, De la Fuente told reporters before the service.

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It is the best way to show that the soccer community stands united, by sending a very warm embrace to all his loved ones. After the funeral mass, pallbearers carried De Miguel to the local cemetery. The town of some 3,000 inhabitants declared three days of mourning with flags at half mast at the town hall. De Miguel spent his playing career in lower-tier Spanish clubs before helping Tenerife earn promotion to the second division last year.

His family issued a statement thanking all those who expressed their condolences, while also asking for their privacy to be respected. We need to mourn with the tranquility that this situation requires, the family statement read. Jesus leaves a void that is impossible to fill, but also an immense memory in all of us who were fortunate enough to share our lives with him.

Details Of Fatal Collision And Investigation

On Monday, De Miguel was not looking when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono crashed into him while disputing a high ball late in the game. De Miguel collapsed to the turf. Medical workers attended to him for five minutes before carrying him to an ambulance. Owono has expressed his remorse for the incident and offered his condolences to De Miguel's family, which includes his wife and 1-year-old daughter.

Spain's National Police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, a standard procedure for a non-natural death. Investigators are expected to assess whether Owono's challenge went beyond the normal course of play. His rare death resulting from an impact in a game has stunned the world of soccer. Messages of condolences poured in from European clubs and tributes were dedicated to De Miguel during this week's Champions League games.