Spain holds first general strike in 14 years over housing costs ahead of Nov. 29 election

Millions of Spanish workers walked out Wednesday in the first general strike in 14 years, demanding action on housing costs as Spain's left-wing government tries to refocus the election campaign on housing.

BARCELONA, Spain - Millions of Spanish workers shut down businesses and public transportation on Wednesday in a nationwide general strike over soaring rents and real estate prices.

The walkout, under the slogan Salaries. Housing. Prices. , was the first general strike in Spain in 14 years and the first whose principal push was born from unrest over housing.

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Housing Crisis Sparks General Strike in Spain

Housing activists hope the show of force will lead to more regulation to protect tenants. Spain's left-wing government, meanwhile, is seeking to mobilize voters ahead of a national election later this month. The strike culminated in huge marches of tens of thousands of workers and average citizens in downtown Barcelona and Madrid, along with gatherings in other cities. Unions hailed the strike as a success, while Spain's business owners' groups said it had fallen flat.

But they agreed that worker participation was higher in heavy industry and transportation, while it lagged in other sectors of the economy like retail and restaurants. About 5 per cent of flights for Wednesday were canceled at airports across Spain, according to the country's airport operator, AENA. CCOO and UGT, the two major unions organizing the strike, reported significant work stoppages in strategic sectors of the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

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They said the stoppages amounted to 90 per cent in the automotive and port sectors, 85 per cent in the meat industry, 82 per cent in waste collection and 75 per cent in the energy sector. Many schools and universities closed. In Barcelona, most storefronts on a main shopping boulevard were boarded up in anticipation of violence later in the day. The metro and public buses stopped running outside rush hour.

Striking Spanish Workers Push for Rent and Wage Reform

Street traffic was light. Many smaller establishments like coffee shops, however, did open. Carlos Ferrer, a 45-year-old customer service worker who was trying to get back home to Alicante by train from Barcelona, said that sometimes only radical measures, such as a general strike, can force a change of course. Authorities need to feel pressure from the citizens so they can do something, he said.

The strike has exceeded the labour unions' expectations, said Unai Sordo, secretary general of CCOO, one of the two unions calling the strike. It has been a success in terms of turnout, he said. Miguel Angel Garcia, the spokesperson for the regional Madrid government, which is run by Spain's conservative Popular Party, or PP, called the strike a complete and authentic failure, saying that just 9 per cent of public sector employees in the region participated.

In Spain's capital, the wide Paseo del Prado boulevard became a sea of umbrellas as a huge crowd turned out in the evening's march despite heavy rain. Earlier, protesters had blocked off Gran Via, the city center's main thoroughfare, until police in riot gear pushed them to the sidewalks. Police also used pepper spray against protesters in some places. Manuel Gómez, a 19-year-old student in Madrid, welcomed the protests, which he said marked a change for the country.

Police Clash with Demonstrators During Spanish Strike

In Spain, we have a serious problem, which is that when we don't like something, we never go out to protest, he said. Minor incidents were reported in the first hours of the strike. Tires were set on fire at roadblocks in Barcelona, and scuffles with police were reported by unions near the main wholesale market on Madrid's outskirts. In Barcelona, demonstrators wearing masks interrupted the live broadcast of a morning talk show on one of the state broadcaster's channels.

They held up a large sign in favor of the strike before the signal went down momentarily. Police said they made 29 arrests across Spain for incidents related to the strike, led by nine in Madrid. The average rent in Spain has almost doubled in the last decade, eating into household budgets and upsetting voters. The anger reached a boiling point following the eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her home in Madrid last month.

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The subsequent death of Maricarmen, as the woman became known, solidified her as a symbol of Spaniards who can't dream of owning a home. Housing activists leveraged the uproar over Maricarmen's eviction to call for the general strike, and soon won the backing of the UGT and CCOO unions.

Tenants Union Advocates for Stronger Housing Protections

The uproar that started over 40 days ago with the eviction of Maricarmen hasn't stopped growing and has now flooded the streets of our cities, Alicia del Rio, spokesperson for the Tenants Union, said in Madrid. The housing activists are seeking the elimination of pricey tourist apartments, a crackdown on real estate speculation and the automatic renewals of leases as a way to protect renters.

Unions demand more government intervention in the housing market and a new minimum wage agreement through talks with the business owners' association. On the back of the housing protests, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called an early election, hoping to earn four more years in power for his left-wing coalition. The vote is set for Nov. 29.

Then, in late October came a high-speed train collision, Spain's second deadly rail disaster of the year, that killed 69 people. The aftermath of the tragedy has created a drag on Sanchez's campaign. The strike now offers an opportunity for Sanchez's Socialists and other parties on the left seeking to stay in power, analyst Oriol Bartomeus said.

The Socialists need for the strike to be a success and for there not to be any violence so that the election campaign can swing back to being about housing, said Bartomeus, a professor of political science at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. On Thursday, Sanchez's government will again try to have a reduced interim Parliament ratify the two housing decrees that the full lower chamber rejected last month.

Sanchez posted a long video on social media this week, lauding past social policies like the 40-hour work week and national health insurance, which were the fruit of the workers' movement and the right to strike. It wasn't easy, but they changed Spain, Sanchez said, warning that right-wing parties would bring austerity and underfunded social services if they took over.