Spanish voters head to polls on Nov. 29 to decide the nation's future as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez confronts a tough election driven by housing affordability concerns and political realignment.

Spanish voters are casting ballots on November 29 in a pivotal general election that will determine the country's political direction for the coming years. Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, leader of the left-wing Socialist party, is seeking a fifth term after governing Spain for eight years through numerous economic and social crises. The election was called early after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures introduced by his government to alleviate housing pressures.

Core Election Details and Voting Process

Under Spanish law, a prime minister is elected by parliament and requires the support of an absolute majority, meaning at least 176 lawmakers, in the first parliamentary vote. If no candidate secures this majority, a second vote is held where the candidate simply needs more votes in favor than against. Approximately 38 million eligible citizens can vote at schools, community centers, and town halls starting at 9 a.m., with polls closing at 8 p.m. on the mainland and 9 p.m. in the Canary Islands.

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Housing Affordability Drives Political Tension

Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have galvanized Spaniards more than any other issue in recent years. Sánchez has warned voters that a conservative government would not make their lives more affordable and has frequently argued that a right-wing administration would take Spain backward. His decision to call the election followed nationwide protests involving millions of citizens following a dramatic eviction case that highlighted the severity of the housing shortage.

Opposition Positions and Coalition Strategies

Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the conservative Popular Party, or PP, is Sánchez's main rival and has excoriated the incumbent's record. Feijóo has promised voters more stability and better governance, criticizing Sánchez for failing to improve housing woes during eight years in office and for not passing a budget in nearly four years due to a lack of parliamentary support. Feijóo is widely expected to attempt to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, who has campaigned almost entirely on an immigration crackdown.

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Immigration and Broader European Context

One in five residents in Spain was born outside the country, according to census data, with many arriving from Latin America, Africa, and elsewhere in Europe. Both Feijóo and Abascal have portrayed Sánchez's immigration-friendly policies as harmful to ordinary citizens, often linking the issue to the housing supply-and-demand imbalance and strained public services. This election is being watched closely across Europe before an election-packed 2027, which includes votes in France, Italy, Greece, and Poland.

Market Implications and Future Outlook

Several opinion polls conducted before Sunday showed the Socialist Party behind the combined support of the PP and Vox. Sánchez will likely need backing from smaller parties to the left, although infighting between those parties is expected to weaken his chance at forming a progressive coalition like the one established in 2023. Traditional regionalist parties in Catalonia, the Basque region, Galicia, and the Canary Islands could play a crucial role in forming a governing coalition if results are close, making the post-election phase critical for Spain's stability.