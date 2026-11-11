Spain asks TikTok to suspend operations until child sexual abuse material is removed

Spain's government has asked TikTok to suspend operations in the country until it eliminates child sexual abuse material, following an investigation that found explicit posts with millions of views.

Spain's government has demanded that TikTok suspend its operations in Spain until it eliminates child sexual abuse material, the government said on Tuesday. The request follows a media report that documented 1,183 explicit posts on the platform with millions of views.

Youth Minister Sira Rego said social media cannot be lawless territory. Rego's ministry cannot singlehandedly ban the platform in Spain. She has appealed to prosecutors and the Data Protection Agency to take action against the social media company, according to a statement by the ministry. The request comes months after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government requested a probe into X, Meta and TikTok for allegedly spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

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Maldita.es Exposes Millions of Views on Child Abuse Content

European regulators have been intensifying scrutiny of big tech over harmful and illegal content. Spanish fact-checking nonprofit Maldita.es published an investigation on Monday revealing that videos of explicit child sexual abuse had been viewed on the platform at least 48 million times. More than 26,000 profiles commented on and shared the material.

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Maldita.es published a follow-up story on Tuesday evening stating that TikTok had restricted two of the search terms its investigation identified as pathways to child sexual abuse content for users in Spain. However, searches from other European countries still led to the same content. TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has not publicly addressed the Spanish government's demand.

The development is part of broader European efforts to hold social media platforms accountable. The European Union is also moving to make addictive app features easier to switch off, as part of its wider push to regulate big tech. The Spanish government's demand is not a formal ban, as Rego's ministry lacks the authority to unilaterally suspend the platform. Instead, the ministry has referred the matter to prosecutors and the Data Protection Agency.

Spain Demands TikTok Halt Operations Over Abuse Material

Rego said social media cannot be lawless territory. The ministry's statement said the government wants TikTok to suspend operations until it eliminates child sexual abuse material. The Maldita.es investigation found that the material had been viewed at least 48 million times, with over 26,000 profiles sharing and commenting on it. The nonprofit's follow-up found that TikTok had restricted two search terms for users in Spain, but the content remained accessible from other European countries.

The Spanish government's request is the latest in a series of actions against major social media platforms. Earlier this year, the government requested a probe into X, Meta and TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material. European regulators have been increasingly focused on the spread of illegal content on social media. The EU's recent moves include efforts to make addictive app features easier to switch off.

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TikTok has not yet responded to the Spanish government's demand. Reuters requested comment from the company but did not receive an immediate response. The Spanish government's demand is not legally binding on its own. The Youth Ministry has asked prosecutors and the Data Protection Agency to take action.

The ministry said it wants TikTok to suspend operations until the child sexual abuse material is gone. The Maldita.es investigation was published on Monday. It documented 1,183 explicit posts on TikTok with millions of views. The posts included videos of child sexual abuse that had been viewed at least 48 million times.

TikTok Blocks Search Terms in Spain, But Content Remains Worldwide

Over 26,000 profiles commented on and shared the material. The follow-up story on Tuesday evening said TikTok had restricted two search terms for users in Spain. But searches from other European countries still led to the same content. The Spanish government's request comes as European regulators intensify scrutiny of big tech over harmful and illegal content.

The EU is also working to make addictive app features easier to switch off. TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has not publicly addressed the Spanish government's demand.