SpaceX Trillion-Dollar IPO Valuation Ignites Growth for Investment Firm Stack

An analysis of how the Canadian firm Stack leverages private market access to invest in SpaceX and other tech unicorns, providing public investors a gateway to high-growth private companies ahead of their IPOs.

SpaceX is preparing for a historic entrance into the public markets with an IPO targeting a valuation between 1.75 and 1.77 trillion dollars. This move marks one of the most ambitious financial events in history, signaling a massive shift in how aerospace and AI companies are valued.

The company, led by Elon Musk, has seen exponential growth in its capabilities and reach, transforming the landscape of satellite deployment and space exploration. Among the entities poised to benefit from this surge is the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company known as Stack. The investment firm has strategically acquired shares in SpaceX, totaling 8 million dollars through a primary investment in late 2021 and a subsequent follow-up in early 2025.

While many investors focus on immediate gains, Jeff Parks, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Stack, emphasizes a long-term perspective. He believes the true value creation happens over several years rather than in the first few days of trading. According to Parks, the current valuation is a monumental win that validates the core business model of his company. Stack operates by bridging the gap between exclusive private markets and the general investing public.

By acquiring shares in high-growth private enterprises, Stack allows its own shareholders to gain exposure to companies that are typically reserved for institutional investors or insiders. Beyond SpaceX, the firm has diversified its portfolio with an 8 million dollar position in the creator of ChatGPT, which has already nearly doubled in estimated value to 15 million dollars.

Other holdings include the graphic design powerhouse Canva and the travel platform Hopper, both of which are expected to pursue multi-billion-dollar public offerings in the near future. This strategy has paid off, as Stack shares have more than doubled in value over the past year. When comparing Stack to its American counterparts, there is a significant discrepancy in valuation multiples.

For instance, the Fundrise Innovation Fund and Destiny Tech100 on the New York Stock Exchange trade at much higher multiples of their net asset value. While some trade at nearly ten times or double their value, Stack remains relatively undervalued at roughly 1.6 times. This suggests a substantial upside for investors who recognize the inherent value of the underlying private assets and the potential for significant growth as these assets eventually transition to public markets.

The projected growth for SpaceX is staggering. While revenues in 2025 were under 19 billion dollars, financial analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley predict a meteoric rise to 160 billion dollars by 2028 and over 300 billion dollars by 2030. By the year 2040, revenue could potentially reach 3.4 trillion dollars. A primary driver of this growth is the SpaceX AI division.

This unit recently secured a landmark agreement with Alphabet, the parent company of Google, for cloud computing services. This deal involves monthly payments of 920 million dollars starting in October 2025 and continuing through 2029, providing a massive influx of steady capital that will accelerate their technical capabilities. As SpaceX eventually goes public, Stack intends to sell its holdings and pivot its capital toward the next wave of innovation.

Jeff Parks has indicated that the firm is currently eyeing sectors such as data center expansion, robotics, physical artificial intelligence, and foundational AI models. These areas are seeing massive capital inflows not just based on speculation, but based on actual revenue growth. The objective is to identify the next generation of unicorns before they reach a trillion-dollar valuation. The desire for private market access is a growing global trend.

Other Canadian entities, such as the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, have also seen massive returns from early SpaceX investments. Additionally, platforms like Hiive, Nasdaq Private Market, EquityZen, and Forge Global are facilitating more trades per month, allowing employees and early backers to liquidate their stakes while giving new investors a way into the private equity world. Hiive alone now handles around 300 million dollars in trades monthly, highlighting the immense appetite for pre-IPO assets in the current economic climate





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