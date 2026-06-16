SpaceX to Acquire Cursor in $60 Billion Deal

SpaceX has confirmed a deal to acquire Cursor, a company that specializes in enterprise artificial intelligence software, in a $60 billion all-stock transaction.

SpaceX has confirmed a deal to acquire Cursor , a company that specializes in enterprise artificial intelligence software. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

The agreement follows an option SpaceX secured in April, which gave it the right to either pay $10 billion for a partnership with Cursor or acquire the company for $60 billion later in the year. Cursor's business has scaled rapidly since its founding in 2022, with annualized revenue of around $2.6 billion and enterprise sales on the rise.

The company's software is designed to accelerate software development and includes features such as a chatbot assistant, code autocomplete, and AI agents capable of handling coding tasks independently. SpaceX sees the acquisition as part of an effort to expand in the enterprise AI market. The deal follows SpaceX's recent initial public offering, which raised over $80 billion and valued the company at more than $2 trillion.

Despite the all-stock deal, SpaceX stock rose again in premarket trading, extending gains since the IPO. Additionally, the fact that stock options on SpaceX are set to begin trading on Tuesday may also contribute to the rise in shares, as it will mark the first time investors can trade derivatives on the newly public stock





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Spacex Cursor Acquisition Enterprise AI Software Development

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