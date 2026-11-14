SpaceX Starship Returns from Orbit and Is Caught by Launch Pad Arms in First

SpaceX's Starship upper stage returned from orbit and was caught in midair by the launch tower's mechanical arms, a first for the program, though the booster exploded and self-destructed in the Gulf of Mexico.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's Starship made a triumphant return to Earth on Saturday, caught in midair by giant mechanical arms where its journey began 22 hours earlier.

It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for - the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. But with the first-stage booster exploding shortly after Friday's liftoff from Texas, the company fell short of its desired double catch. Wreckage remained in the Gulf of Mexico, cordoned off by buoys, as the stainless steel, bullet-shaped spacecraft lowered itself upright at the launch pad. The dramatic, sci-fi-like capture helped blot out the booster's messy miss.

Also read SpaceX to attempt its first Starship double catch with 15th flight

Cameras panned the spacecraft up and down as it hung high above the ground, supported by the arms of the launch tower. Can you believe it? SpaceX commentator Dan Huot shouted, dragging out each word. Look at her!

Starship Catch Demonstrates Reusability

Baby, she's back! SpaceX officials said Saturday's catch demonstrates the full reusability of Starship, intended for moon and Mars travel. Although Friday's booster recovery failed, the company had already made three previous booster catches, validating the technique. NASA welcomed Saturday's news.

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The space agency is paying billions of dollars for Starship to land Artemis astronauts on the moon later this decade and help build a permanent lunar base. Musk's ambitions are even grander: He wants to launch a fleet of Starships to build a city on Mars. It was almost magic, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said via X. Making more believers by the day ... one step closer to the moon and the U.S. flag.

The world's largest and most powerful rocket - a 407-foot (124-metre) behemoth - blasted off late Friday afternoon from SpaceX's Starship base near the U.S.-Mexican border. Separating neatly from its booster before things went awry, the upper-stage spacecraft soared into orbit and released 26 advanced Starlink satellites. Starship continued circling the world 165 miles (265 kilometres) up, with live views of itself and Earth streaming down via Starlink.

Spacecraft Completes Orbit Successfully

The spacecraft completed 14 laps around Earth, outshining the previous mission's one to two laps. It was SpaceX's 15th flight of a full-scale Starship since 2023 and its only second trip to orbit. SpaceX reported that everything on the spacecraft, including its vital heat shield, appeared to work well. As for the booster, SpaceX's Kate Tice said its engines stopped firing too soon on the way back down.

The booster's guidance system sensed it wasn't in the right position and automatically initiated the watery detour and self-destruction. Engineers are still investigating the cause. The successful recovery of the upper stage marks a milestone for the program, which aims to make the entire vehicle rapidly reusable. Saturday's operation showed the launch tower's chopstick arms could safely catch a spacecraft returning from orbit, not just a booster on a short suborbital hop.

SpaceX expects to begin launching Starships from Florida's Kennedy Space Center within the next few months. That is the starting point for NASA's next Artemis mission, which will skip the moon and remain in orbit around Earth for lunar lander practice. Artemis III's four astronauts will attempt to dock their capsule with not only Starship but Blue Origin's Blue Moon. The two companies will take turns delivering crews to the lunar surface.

NASA is targeting as soon as 2028 for Artemis IV, humanity's first moon landing since the Apollo era more than half a century ago. The hours-long drama began when the 407-foot rocket lifted off from Starbase. The booster separated cleanly, but its engines shut down early during the return burn. Instead of returning to the launch tower for a catch, it veered toward the Gulf of Mexico and exploded.

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Upper Stage Descent Proceeds Flawlessly

For the upper stage, the flight proceeded almost flawlessly. It entered orbit, deployed its payload of Starlink satellites, and then fired its engines to begin the descent. Live cameras showed the spacecraft's heat shield glowing as it plunged through the atmosphere. After descending, the vehicle oriented itself vertically and descended toward the launch tower.

The chopstick arms closed around it, completing the first catch of a ship returning from orbit. Cheers erupted at SpaceX's Hawthorne, California, headquarters. The achievement advances SpaceX's goal of building a fully reusable transportation system capable of carrying crew and cargo to the moon, Mars, and beyond. NASA is counting on Starship for its Artemis lunar landing missions.

The booster failure is a reminder that the vehicle remains in testing. SpaceX has made progress with three previous booster catches, but each flight brings new data. The company will continue investigating what caused the engines to shut down early. Musk has said the company aims to increase flight rate and eventually launch from Florida.

The Kennedy Space Center pad will support a higher cadence and larger missions, including the Artemis lander demonstrations. As the sun rose over the Gulf Coast, the captured Starship stood on the pad, a sign of how far the program has come and how much work remains. The booster's wreckage, cordoned off in the water, underscored the challenges. NASA and SpaceX will now review the data from the flight.

The next missions will build toward Artemis III, where astronauts will practice docking with Starship and Blue Moon in Earth orbit before a lunar landing attempt on Artemis IV. For now, SpaceX is celebrating a first that once seemed impossible: catching a spacecraft returning from orbit. The moment was captured on camera and broadcast around the world. We are heartbroken for the booster, but the ship is back, a SpaceX official said.

This is a huge step forward for reusability. With the success, SpaceX is poised to push ahead with its ambitious schedule. The company plans to launch more Starships in the coming months, eventually from Florida, as it works toward the moon and Mars.