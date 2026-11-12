SpaceX to attempt first full Starship reusability test with tower catch on Friday

SpaceX will launch its Starship V3 rocket on Friday between 5:45 and 7:00 p.m. ET, aiming to return both the Super Heavy booster and upper spacecraft to the launch tower for the first time, a step toward fully reusable rocketry.

SpaceX is set to launch its massive Starship rocket on Friday between 5:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET. The mission, called Flight 15, will attempt for the first time to bring every part of the vehicle back to dry land intact.

The Super Heavy booster moved to the launchpad at Starbase, Texas, on Nov. 10 ahead of the test. The goal is a fully reusable launch system, which SpaceX calls the holy grail of rocketry. Success would eliminate the need to discard multimillion-dollar rocket parts after each flight. That could cut launch costs by orders of magnitude, CEO Elon Musk hopes, and open new possibilities for space exploration.

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Full Reusability of Starship

To achieve this, SpaceX must bring Starship's upper half, a 171-foot-tall spacecraft, back from orbit to a safe upright landing within the arms of the South Texas launch tower. Such a maneuver has never been demonstrated. SpaceX has long said that recapturing and reflying the entire vehicle is imperative to unlock the true capability of Starship.

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The company intends Starship to support ambitious projects, including helping NASA establish a permanent human presence on the moon, expanding the Starlink internet network, launching an orbital data center, and extending the light of consciousness to the stars to make life multiplanetary. That nods to Musk's longtime goal of colonizing Mars. If all goes to plan, minutes after liftoff the Super Heavy booster will separate from the upper spacecraft.

The booster will then aim for a pinpoint landing back at the launch tower. SpaceX has demonstrated this maneuver on prior test flights, but never with the current V3 version, which debuted in May. The company already reuses Falcon first-stage boosters, saving millions. Attempting to recapture the upper stage introduces new risks and challenges.

Launch Sequence and Orbit

After separation, the ship will ignite its engines to reach Earth orbit, a step SpaceX only narrowly achieved for the first time in September. It requires relighting engines and reaching velocities over 17,000 mph, or 20 times the speed of sound. Jeremy Pedro, SpaceX's director of Starship propulsion systems, said in a company video that Starship is meant to be reusable and survive atmospheric reentry.

He stressed it is really important not to leave the vehicle on orbit in case it randomly reenters over landmasses or populated areas. If the ship reaches orbit, it would complete about 14 laps around the planet over 22 hours. During that time, it would deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites to boost the internet network's capacity. Mission controllers will have several chances to bring Starship back early if something is amiss, sending it to a splashdown in the ocean.

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Reentry and Landing Process

If all goes well, SpaceX will guide the ship back into the thick inner band of Earth's atmosphere on Saturday afternoon. Reentry creates a violent wave of compression and plasma that can drive outside temperatures above 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The vehicle will come in across the West Coast of the United States, crossing land where most missions cross water. Joseph Gonzalez, an associate professor at the University of Illinois, noted this adds risk.

SpaceX said on its website that Starship will use four flaps to make small turns to intentionally veer over sparsely populated areas in its path over northern Mexico and southern Texas. This reduces the risk of catastrophe if something goes wrong. Even after reentry, controllers can still opt to forgo a landing and direct a splashdown in the Gulf or order self-destruct so the Statue-of-Liberty-size craft does not crash onto land.

If the mission goes smoothly, in the final moments Starship will pass over northern South Padre Island off the southern Texas coast. It will then turn back toward SpaceX's Mechazilla launch tower and complete an acrobatic bellyflop maneuver. During its final parachute-less descent, the ship will use engines and precision steering to try to guide itself into the tower's arms.