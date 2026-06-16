SpaceX IPO Signals Shift to FAB 10, Dethroning Magnificent Seven

Vanda Research says SpaceX's market debut marks the rise of the FAB 10-a new elite group of tech and AI firms that includes the Magnificent Seven plus SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic. With SpaceX eyeing a $2.9 trillion market cap and other AI players nearing trillion-dollar valuations, investors are pivoting away from the old guard toward the frontier of artificial intelligence and next-generation technology.

The " Magnificent Seven " group of Big Tech stocks used to be cool. But as with any good investing acronym, Magnificent Seven now seems long in the tooth and ripe for a shot of innovation, not unlike the companies that drive the group.

"SpaceX now belongs in the same conversation as the world's most important companies," Vanda Research said. "If the last few years were dominated by the Magnificent 7, SpaceX's IPO was perhaps the clearest sign yet that investors are starting to focus on what we call the FAB 10 (Frontier AI & Big Tech 10). This is the Mag 7 plus SpaceX, as well as the future listings of OpenAI and Anthropic.

Together, these companies represent the future of AI & tech that will define the next decade.

" has quickly made a case for investors to embrace the FAB 10 and begin to forget the Mag 7, which includes Alphabet ( CEO of Google Sundar Pichai (L) and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speak ahead of the inauguration of US President Trump on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)Shares of Elon Musk's rocket company are up 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, indicating an open to above $200 for the first time.

At this level, SpaceX would open with a more than $2.9 trillion market cap. A $2.9 trillion market cap for SpaceX would put it roughly in line with tech heavyweight and nicely profitable Microsoft, with a $2.95 trillion market cap, per What's more, the combined market cap of Elon Musk's SpaceX ($2.9 trillion) and Tesla ($1.3 trillion) would be nearing the level of Apple (which is also nicely profitable, unlike SpaceX).

Backed by explosive growth in enterprise software revenue, Anthropic heads toward its public listing carrying a massive $965 billion private valuation. Its chief rival, OpenAI, closely trails with an $852 billion valuation.is Yahoo Finance's Executive Editor and a member of Yahoo Finance's editorial leadership team. Follow Sozzi on





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