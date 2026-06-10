SpaceX IPO May Prolong Crypto Weakness as Investors Flock to AI Stocks

The massive SpaceX IPO, allocating a large share to retail investors, is drawing capital away from cryptocurrencies, contributing to ongoing price declines in digital assets. Analysts warn that the hype around AI and a potential shift toward safer investments could keep crypto under pressure.

SpaceX is preparing for its highly anticipated initial public offering, with a value of US$75 billion, which could become the largest IPO ever. The company, led by Elon Musk and recently merged with his AI startup xAI, is expected to be valued at around US$1.75 trillion.

A unique feature of this IPO is the allocation of up to 30 percent of shares, equivalent to US$22.5 billion, for retail investors, a rare move for such a large offering that traditionally favors institutional investors. This development is causing a shift in investment capital away from risk assets like cryptocurrencies as investors reallocate funds to participate in SpaceX and other anticipated AI-related IPOs from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Analysts note that the timing is particularly challenging for crypto markets, which have already seen significant declines. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has dropped about 52 percent from its all-time high and recently fell 15 percent in a single week, its worst performance since the FTX collapse. The outflow of capital from crypto is being driven by the search for returns in new, high-profile equity offerings.

For instance, Michael Saylor's Strategy, a major corporate holder of bitcoin, sold some of its holdings for the first time in years. Crypto executives point to competition for risk capital, with AI now considered the more attractive trade compared to digital assets. Spencer Hallarn of GSR emphasizes the need to source the massive amount of capital required for the IPO, which inevitably comes from other market segments.

Thomas Puech of INDIGO states that both SpaceX and crypto vie for the same pool of investors, but AI currently holds more allure. Adding pressure, the broader market environment is turning less favorable for crypto. U.S. semiconductor stocks have surged, while crypto ETFs have experienced outflows exceeding US$2 billion. The potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may further steer investors toward safer assets.

Despite a brief rally following the election of a crypto-friendly administration in the U.S., cryptocurrency prices have struggled to recover after geopolitical tensions raised concerns about tariffs. Sui Chung of CF Benchmarks suggests that while some crypto capital is moving into equities, it is not guaranteed to flow directly into SpaceX. Overall, the confluence of the SpaceX IPO, the hype around AI, and macroeconomic factors presents a difficult outlook for cryptocurrency recovery in the near term





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