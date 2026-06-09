SpaceX IPO Draws Record $250 Billion in Demand Amid Market Volatility

SpaceX's initial public offering has garnered over $250 billion in investor demand, potentially making it the largest IPO ever. The company seeks to raise $75 billion with an oversubscription rate of 3.5 to 4 times. The offering occurs during a period of market volatility, with analysts noting possible selling pressure from investors raising funds for the SpaceX deal. The company's roadshow highlights its launch dominance, Starlink growth, and a $23 trillion AI opportunity in space.

SpaceX's initial public offering has attracted more than US$250 billion in investor demand, making it the largest-ever IPO process with an oversubscription rate three and a half to four times the planned offering size.

The company is seeking to raise approximately $75 billion. Long-only funds have submitted sizable orders, and Elon Musk participated in some virtual meetings with potential investors. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and finance chief Bret Johnsen are scheduled to meet with around 300 institutional investors at Morgan Stanley in Manhattan. The sources note that these subscription figures are indications of interest and not final allocations, which will be determined at pricing.

Some large institutional investors typically submit orders later in the IPO process. The sources requested anonymity due to confidentiality. The offering coincides with significant market volatility. The Nasdaq composite has experienced steep declines, and bitcoin is down substantially from its January high.

Some analysts suggest that selling by investors preparing to fund the SpaceX IPO may have contributed to the market retreat. SpaceX's roadshow highlights its dominance in rocket launches, accounting for the majority of mass lofted into orbit over the past three years, and the growth potential of its Starlink internet business. The company also emphasizes a $23 trillion market opportunity in artificial intelligence, asserting that space-based infrastructure can overcome limitations faced by Earthbound data centers.

SpaceX argues that by reducing the cost of access to space, it can address challenges such as the digital divide and provide connectivity to over three billion unconnected people. In its IPO documentation, SpaceX points to the lag in U.S. electricity generation and computer-capacity growth compared to China, attributing it to hurdles in large domestic projects. The company proposes that placing data centers and other infrastructure in orbit via its launch services can remedy this shortfall.

The presentation underscores the unique aspects of its business model and its ambition to use space to build AI compute capacity expected to draw enormous future demand. The intense investor demand reflects strong confidence in SpaceX's long-term prospects despite current market turbulence. The IPO process remains ongoing as the company continues its marketing efforts ahead of final pricing





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