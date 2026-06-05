SpaceX IPO and Upcoming IPOs May Force Crypto Analyst Arthur Hayes to Rebalance His Altcoin Portfolio

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX exchange and crypto-focused Maelstrom Fund, has joined the list of analysts viewing the upcoming SpaceX IPO as a bearish catalyst for the crypto market. He has dumped his entire altcoin holdings, including Worldcoin (WLD), citing upcoming IPOs as bearish catalysts.

Arthur Hayes , co-founder of BitMEX exchange and crypto-focused Maelstrom Fund , has joined the list of analysts viewing the upcoming SpaceX IPO as a bearish catalyst for the crypto market.

According to him, the upcoming IPOs (SpaceX, Athropic, and OpenAI) have forced him to rebalance his altcoin portfolio. He dumped his entire holdings of Worldcoin (WLD) through the listing next week. The SpaceX IPO is going to melt people’s faces off. Holding the $WLD through the listing next week.

Perhaps, he was bullish on Worldcoin because of the protocol’s focus on human identification in the era of AI and AI agents. The altcoin surged 12% in the past 24 hours. But it is worth pointing out that Hayes’ comments are sometimes cues to take a contrarian trade. Some of his bullish posts in the past were immediately followed by a massive sell-off by his fund.

For example, he made a bullish ‘HYPE to $100’ call earlier in the week, only to report that he exited his entire holdings three days later. In fact, that’s why most watchers sometimes view his bullish posts as a way to look for exit liquidity for his trades. Although the above skepticism could be applied to Hayes’s WLD call, the potential bearish pressure from AI IPOs has been well documented by other reputable analysts.

That said, altcoin investors also slightly trimmed their positions as Bitcoin extended its plunge this week. According to CryptoQuant, Altcoin Exchange Inflows (capital buying altcoins) dropped across all exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase. In other words, some altcoin traders were in a risk-off mode as BTC dropped to February lows. Whether the losses will intensify in the second half of June was unclear.

But it was surprising that the altcoin season index was nearly at a neutral level (49) despite this week’s pullback. Even though the metric is a lagging indicator, it showed the relative strength of the altcoin sector amid Overall, the AI IPO-driven pressure may offer a discounted window to grab some of the top altcoin gems like HYPE. Arthur Hayes dumped his altcoin holdings, including HYPE and NEAR, citing upcoming IPOs as bearish catalysts.

The altcoin sector showed relative strength amid the BTC crash, but whether the pattern holds ahead of next week’s SpaceX IPO was unclear. AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 with a mission to simplify and bring the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to our readers. We have quickly grown into the digital news source for an emerging generation of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, reaching more than a million readers on a monthly basis, across the globe





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Spacex IPO Upcoming Ipos Arthur Hayes Maelstrom Fund Bitmex Exchange Altcoin Portfolio Worldcoin (WLD) AI Ipos AI Agents Human Identification Cryptocurrency News Blockchain Ambcrypto

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