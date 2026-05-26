SpaceX Demands Higher Fees for Pentagon Use of Starlink Amid Iran Conflict

SpaceX has urged the Pentagon to raise the price it pays for Starlink satellite internet, arguing that military drones are using a higher‑tier service. After negotiations, the defense department agreed to double the cost per unit, highlighting growing tensions over pricing and the strategic dependency on Musk's network as the company prepares a major IPO.

In a development that highlights the growing strategic leverage that commercial space firms hold over U.S. defense operations, senior executives at SpaceX have pressed the Pentagon to increase the price the military pays for access to the company's Starlink satellite internet service.

The push came after the United States began a sustained bombing campaign against Iran and deployed a new generation of low‑cost, kamikaze‑style drones known as LUCAS, which are guided in part by Starlink connectivity. According to two sources familiar with the negotiations and Pentagon documents obtained by Reuters, SpaceX argued that the military was being charged roughly $5,000 per terminal while actually receiving a higher‑tier aviation service that, under the company's pricing structure, is valued at about $25,000 per month.

The company contended that the drones' operational profile - brief periods of high‑bandwidth usage while circling a target before an impact detonation - more closely resembles an aircraft‑class subscription than the lower‑cost land‑or‑mobility plans typically used for ground units. Pentagon officials countered that the $25,000 figure is meant for full‑time aircraft connectivity, not short‑duration drone missions that may only require a few minutes of data transfer.

After protracted talks, the defense department ultimately acquiesced to SpaceX's demand, agreeing to pay nearly double the amount it had previously been charged, bringing the cost per LUCAS unit to roughly $30,000 a month. The settlement exemplifies a broader pattern of friction between the Pentagon and SpaceX over the pricing of a suite of services that have become indispensable to modern warfare.

In addition to the drone controversy, the department is also grappling with a separate dispute over a proposed plan to deliver direct‑to‑cell, 5G‑like broadband to Iranian civilians as a means of circumventing the government's communications blackout. Both sides have expressed concern that the current pricing model does not reflect the limited bandwidth and short connection windows required for these humanitarian‑focused applications.

The disagreement unfolds against a backdrop of SpaceX's aggressive push to monetize its Starlink constellation ahead of a highly anticipated initial public offering slated for next month, which could rank among the largest IPOs in history. While consumer‑grade Starlink terminals are sold through retail channels such as Walmart, the military receives a specialized version called Starshield.

Under a 2023 agreement, Starshield terminals can tap both the commercial Starlink satellites and a dedicated, encrypted star‑shield constellation that offers enhanced security for defense missions. The dual‑use capability has made the system an attractive alternative to traditional, ground‑based communication infrastructure, especially in remote or contested environments where line‑of‑sight radio links are unreliable.

The Pentagon's Commercial Satellite Communications Office, which oversees procurement of the terminals, has publicly stated that it is scouting alternative providers, yet no competitor currently boasts a comparable global coverage footprint. SpaceX's network, comprising roughly 10,000 satellites, accounts for more than 60 percent of all operational low‑Earth‑orbit assets, far outstripping rivals such as OneWeb and Amazon's Project Kuiper. Reliance on Starlink carries strategic risks that have become increasingly evident since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

During that conflict, Elon Musk ordered a partial shutdown of Starlink service in parts of Ukraine, an action that reportedly hampered Ukrainian counter‑offensives and underscored how private control of critical communications can impact national security outcomes. More recently, a global outage of Starlink in the summer disrupted U.S. Navy trials of unmanned surface vessels, leaving autonomous boats without guidance and highlighting the vulnerability of military platforms that depend on a single satellite provider.

Analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies note that SpaceX's unique position - straddling commercial broadband, launch services, and artificial‑intelligence ventures - gives it leverage not typically enjoyed by traditional defense contractors. The company now derives roughly one‑fifth of its total revenue from U.S. government contracts, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As the United States continues to embed Starlink into its operational toolkit - from aerial strike drones like LUCAS to maritime surveillance craft - the balance of power between a private entrepreneur and the nation's defense establishment will remain a focal point of policy debate





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Starlink Pentagon LUCAS Drones Military Communications

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'There's mania': Strategists weigh in on looming SpaceX IPOIt may be best for investors to wait until some of the excitement surrounding SpaceX fades before jumping in.

Read more »

SpaceX's IPO charts reveal a company spending like an AI giant: Chart of the DaySpaceX is going public with a rocket-company reputation, but its IPO filing points investors mainly to AI.

Read more »

SpaceX’s next-gen rocket is the key to its sky-high valuation, early investor says: ‘Starship also enables all kinds of frontier markets’SpaceX’s launch business gives it 'access to orbit,' said Space Capital CEO Chad Anderson.

Read more »

SpaceX and Pentagon at odds over Starlink pricing for kamikaze drones amid Iran conflictUS military officials and SpaceX executives are negotiating the cost of satellite internet for LUCAS loitering munitions, with the Pentagon agreeing to a price increase that doubles the fee per drone, underscoring growing dependence on Starlink and the strategic leverage it gives Elon Musks company.

Read more »