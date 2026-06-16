SpaceX Attracts Concentrated Retail Investment Amid IPO Hype

Retail investors pour nearly $100 million daily into SpaceX stock for two consecutive sessions, highlighting selective capital deployment even as the company's market value nears $3 trillion after a strong IPO debut.

For the second consecutive session on Monday, retail investors directed substantial capital into SpaceX stock, with net buying of approximately $100 million for the second day in a row, according to data from Vanda Research .

Over the last two trading sessions, retail purchases of SpaceX shares have almost matched the total amount they invested across the entire US stock market during the previous week. This concentrated activity highlights a selective approach rather than a broad market frenzy. Strategists at Vanda noted that rather than igniting a widespread retail buying spree, SpaceX is attracting focused capital inflows while investors remain relatively cautious in other areas.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) on June 11, 2026, saw shares priced at $135 each, with 555.6 million shares offered. The pricing initially valued SpaceX at $1.78 trillion. Heavy demand from both institutional and retail investors drove the stock upward throughout its debut session. By the close of its first day, SpaceX shares had risen 19.2% to settle at $160.95, instantly boosting its market capitalization to around $2.1 trillion.

The rally continued in after-hours trading, with shares climbing an additional 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, pointing to an opening price above $200 for the first time. At that premarket level, SpaceX's market value would reach roughly $2.9 trillion, positioning it within $100 billion of surpassing Microsoft, one of the world's most valuable technology companies. This meteoric rise underscores the intense investor interest in the aerospace and transportation giant led by Elon Musk, despite broader market hesitancy





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