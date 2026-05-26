SpaceX and Pentagon at odds over Starlink pricing for kamikaze drones amid Iran conflict

US military officials and SpaceX executives are negotiating the cost of satellite internet for LUCAS loitering munitions, with the Pentagon agreeing to a price increase that doubles the fee per drone, underscoring growing dependence on Starlink and the strategic leverage it gives Elon Musks company.

A recent Reuters report reveals a growing clash between SpaceX and the US Department of Defense over the cost of using the companys satellite internet service in combat operations.

The dispute centres on the pricing of Starlink connections for a new class of loitering munitions known as LUCAS drones, inexpensive kamikaze weapons that have been deployed in the US air campaign against Iran. SpaceX executives told Pentagon officials that the military was paying roughly five thousand dollars per terminal while actually consuming a higher tier of service that would normally be billed at about twenty five thousand dollars a month.

Pentagon representatives countered that the drones only needed the network for short bursts of activity and that the aircraft tier price was excessive for such limited use. After weeks of negotiations the defence department agreed to the higher fee, effectively doubling the cost per unit from roughly three zero thousand to six zero thousand dollars.

The agreement came even as the Pentagon is seeking alternative suppliers for a planned rollout of direct‑to‑cell Starlink service, similar to 5G, intended to help Iranian civilians bypass government imposed internet blackouts. No other firm currently offers a comparable satellite solution, leaving the US military heavily dependent on SpaceXs Starshield terminals, a militarised version of the consumer Starlink kit that can switch between the public constellation and a more secure, dedicated network.

The reliance on Starlink has deepened since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when the constellation proved essential for battlefield communications, precision targeting and remote surveillance. Critics note that the same dependence carries risks, citing past incidents where Musk ordered service interruptions that hampered Ukrainian counter‑offensives and a global outage that temporarily disabled unmanned naval vessels used by the US Navy.

Analysts such as Clayton Swope of the Center for Strategic and International Studies argue that SpaceX wields an unusual amount of leverage over the Pentagon because it supplies not only military connectivity but also commercial broadband, rocket launches and a suite of other services. The companys latest filing shows that government contracts now account for about a fifth of its total revenue, a figure that is set to grow as it prepares for a high profile initial public offering next month.

The ongoing pricing row highlights the strategic dilemma facing US defence planners: while Starlink provides a unique capability that few rivals can match, its dominance also gives a private entrepreneur significant influence over a critical layer of national security infrastructure. The Pentagons Commercial Satellite Communications Office says it is exploring other options, but the lack of viable competitors means that any shift away from SpaceX would require substantial time and investment, a prospect that is unlikely to materialise in the short term





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Starlink Spacex Pentagon LUCAS Drones Iran Conflict

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