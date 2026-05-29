Sovereign Debt Crisis Looms as Global Deficits Widen and Demographics Shift

Rising government debt across advanced economies, especially in the G7, combined with aging populations and increased defence spending, threatens to trigger a sovereign debt crisis. Canada's debt has surpassed 110 per cent of GDP, and demographic trends will further strain public finances.

The global economy faces a looming sovereign debt crisis as government spending and deficits continue to expand. In 2024, global gross public debt reached 95 per cent of world GDP, a 32-point increase since 2001.

Among G7 nations, which represent about 30 per cent of the global economy, debt has climbed to 124 per cent of GDP. Defence requirements, aging populations, and social spending commitments are expected to push debt even higher.

Consequently, 10-year treasury bond yields have surged to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis. In May, the U.S. 10-year rate averaged 4.4 per cent, more than double its May 2019 average of 2.4 per cent. Rising borrowing costs are consuming a growing portion of national budgets. Canada is not insulated from these trends.

The country's general government gross debt has reached 111 per cent of GDP, up from 67 per cent in 2001. This places Canada fourth highest in the G7 and seventh among advanced economies, though still below the United States where debt stands at 126 per cent of GDP. The Institute for Fiscal Studies and Democracy estimates that combined federal and provincial net debt-gross debt minus financial assets-totals nearly $2.5 trillion, approximately three-quarters of GDP.

Notably, this figure does not deduct nearly $1 trillion in Canada Pension Plan and Quebec Pension Plan assets, as those funds are legally dedicated to future pension obligations and cannot be used to offset current debt. In times of crisis, net debt is a less relevant measure because the market value of financial assets often collapses when interest rates rise, and tangible assets like infrastructure are illiquid. Rating agencies therefore emphasize gross debt when assessing sovereign risk.

Productivity growth has also weakened, further complicating fiscal dynamics. Annual growth in advanced economies has declined from 2.4 per cent in 2000-2007 to 0.8 per cent in 2021-2023. Slower growth means tax revenues increase more slowly, leading to larger deficits if spending continues to rise. Canada's general government expenditure has grown by 3.4 percentage points of GDP since the early 2000s, reaching 44.2 per cent in 2025, while revenues increased by only 2.1 points to 42.4 per cent.

With per‑capita income nearly stagnant, the modest revenue gain came largely from tax hikes and population growth. Overall, Canada's general government deficit widened by 1.3 percentage points of GDP. The public sector now consumes about two-fifths of the economy, and high taxes dampen work and investment incentives, weighing on productivity. Geopolitical tensions are driving a new wave of military spending, which threatens to widen deficits further unless offset by tax increases or cuts to other programs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to raise Canada's defence outlay to four per cent of GDP by 2030 and five per cent by 2035. If fiscal policy elsewhere remains unchanged, national debt could exceed 120 per cent of GDP within five years-a classic 'guns versus butter' dilemma. The fiscal burden from aging is also substantial.

A study by the Parliamentary Budget Officer indicates that the present value of additional pension and health spending in G7 countries equals 96 per cent of GDP. In Canada and the United States, unfunded liabilities for seniors' benefits represent 50 per cent and 55 per cent of GDP respectively. While lower education spending due to shrinking youth populations might partly offset these costs, governments have been reluctant to reduce education budgets. Demographic shifts also affect revenue.

Older Canadians earn and spend less, and they benefit from tax measures such as pension splitting, the pension deduction, and the age credit. Moreover, GST/HST exemptions for food, shelter and other essentials-which comprise a larger share of seniors' consumption-further reduce the tax burden in retirement. One analysis suggests that total taxes fall by nearly nine percentage points of income when individuals transition from work to retirement.

As a result, the tax‑to‑GDP ratio is projected to drop about half a point within a decade solely due to aging. The convergence of rising debt, weak growth, and an aging electorate creates a precarious situation. Without disciplined deficit management, the next sovereign debt crisis may arrive sooner than expected. History suggests that voters often postpone tough choices, shifting burdens to future generations





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