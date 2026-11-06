Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center Recovers Overfed Red-Shouldered Hawk

Staff at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center rescued a red-shouldered hawk immobilized by overeating neighborhood chickens. The bird is now recovering and expected to be released soon after losing weight.

A red-shouldered hawk found immobilized in a driveway near Roanoke, Virginia, is recovering at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center after staff determined the bird was simply too full to fly. The rescue occurred last month when the bird was brought in by concerned residents who suspected the agile predator was blind, injured, or poisoned.

Hawk Diagnosis Reveals Obesity Cause

Veterinary staff at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center conducted a series of X-rays and bloodwork to rule out medical conditions, injuries, or poisoning. The diagnosis was straightforward: the bird was obese. Katherine McGrath, the director of operations at the wildlife rescue, confirmed that the hawk's immobility was due to excessive weight rather than any health crisis or physical trauma.

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The immobilized hawk weighed 0.91 kilograms, which is 910 grams or roughly one pound. Members of her species usually range from 500 to 700 grams, says the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. This significant weight difference explained why the bird, which should have been soaring through the sky hunting prey, was found belly-up in a driveway.

Investigation Uncovers Poultry Predation

After establishing the cause of the immobility, staff at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center sought to understand how the red-shouldered hawk had consumed enough food to become clinically obese. Katherine McGrath noted that wild animals typically do not reach this stage unless they are being fed by humans, leading the team to initially suspect the bird was being kept illegally as a pet or a falconry bird.

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Staff reached out to the people who found the hawk, but the finders were unaware of anyone in the neighborhood practicing falconry or keeping wild birds. When investigators asked if neighbors kept free-roaming poultry, the answer was yes. Several neighbors kept chickens that had been inexplicably disappearing in recent weeks, leading to the conclusion that the hawk had gorged on available poultry.

Wild Behavior and Recovery Plan

Katherine McGrath explained that it is not unusual for a hawk to become temporarily grounded after eating a large meal because the balance required for flight is delicate. A hawk has no innate mechanism to stop eating when full, especially when presented with an easy buffet of prey. She noted that wild animals tend to gorge themselves when food is abundant, preparing for potential lean times or winter.

Despite her current condition, the red-shouldered hawk displays normal behavioral traits, including wariness of humans and aggression. Katherine McGrath of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center describes the bird performing a "funny chicken dance," throwing up her wings and trying to kick out with her feet to keep caretakers away. This anger and alertness indicate the bird is healthy and not suffering from long-term effects of her overeating episode.

Path to Release and Community Warning

Staff at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center are feeding the hawk a restricted, all-natural diet and providing regular exercise in their enclosure. She is already losing weight and gaining mobility, with staff expecting her to be ready to return to the wild in a few weeks. Before the release, the center will contact nearby residents to alert them to the hawk's return.

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Rescue officials are asking neighbors to keep their chickens enclosed for a period following the release to prevent a recurrence. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke expressed delight at the voracious guest, noting that the bird's recovery serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance wild animals maintain with their food sources.