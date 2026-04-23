Southern Poverty Law Center Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges

The SPLC is accused of defrauding donors by secretly paying leaders of hate groups for information, allegedly fueling the extremism it claimed to fight. The Justice Department alleges a multi-million dollar scheme involving wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.

WASHINGTON – In a stunning development that has sent shockwaves through the civil rights landscape, the Southern Poverty Law Center ( SPLC ) has been formally indicted on federal fraud charges.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the indictment Tuesday, alleging a deliberate and systematic scheme to defraud donors of millions of dollars. The Justice Department contends that the SPLC misused funds intended to combat hate groups, instead secretly funneling over US$3 million to leaders and members of the Ku Klux Klan and other extremist organizations in exchange for inside information.

This alleged practice, carried out through a now-defunct informant program, raises serious questions about the organization’s motives and the integrity of its operations. The core of the prosecution’s case rests on the claim that the SPLC was not actively dismantling extremist groups, but rather actively contributing to the perpetuation of extremism.

According to the indictment, the organization paid informants – referred to internally as “the Fs” – to stoke racial hatred and provide intelligence, effectively manufacturing the very problem it publicly claimed to be fighting. Prosecutors allege that some of the funds provided to these informants were subsequently used to finance other criminal activities, though specific details remain sealed in court documents.

The charges leveled against the SPLC include wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and are being pursued in the federal court in Alabama, where the organization is headquartered. The timing of the indictment follows the SPLC’s recent disclosure of a criminal investigation into its informant program, a program the organization maintains was crucial for monitoring threats of violence and sharing information with law enforcement agencies.

The SPLC has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting its commitment to fighting hate and extremism and promising a vigorous defense against what it calls false accusations. Interim CEO and President Bryan Fair stated that the informant program saved lives and that the organization’s work is essential in the ongoing struggle for civil rights.

However, the Justice Department alleges that the SPLC engaged in deceptive practices to conceal the true purpose of the funds, creating fictitious entities like “Fox Photography” and “Rare Books Warehouse” to establish bank accounts used for funneling money to informants. This alleged scheme involved making false statements to banks to facilitate the illicit financial transactions.

The indictment details payments made to at least nine unnamed informants, with one individual receiving over $1 million between 2014 and 2023 while affiliated with the neo-Nazi National Alliance. Another informant allegedly participated in the planning and coordination of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, receiving over $270,000 for their involvement.

The SPLC’s history, founded in 1971, has been marked by civil litigation against white supremacist groups, but it has also become a frequent target of criticism from conservatives who accuse it of partisan bias. This investigation is likely to fuel concerns about potential political motivations within the Justice Department, particularly given the current political climate and previous investigations targeting opponents of the current administration.

The case raises fundamental questions about the ethical boundaries of intelligence gathering and the responsibility of non-profit organizations to maintain transparency and accountability to their donors





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Southern Poverty Law Center SPLC Fraud Indictment Extremism Ku Klux Klan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southern Poverty Law Center says it faces a Justice Department criminal probe over paid informantsWASHINGTON (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center says it's the subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department and faces possible charges over its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups.

Read more »

Southern Poverty Law Center says it faces a Justice Department criminal probe over paid informantsWASHINGTON (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center says it's the subject of a criminal investigation by the Justice Department and faces possible charges over its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups.

Read more »

Southern Poverty Law Center indicted on federal fraud charges related to past use of paid informantsWASHINGTON (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted on federal fraud charges related to its past use of paid informants to infiltrate extremist groups, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday.

Read more »

Southern Poverty Law Center Indicted on Federal Charges of Fraud and Money LaunderingA federal grand jury has indicted the SPLC on multiple charges, alleging the organization funneled millions in donor funds to extremist groups through a complex shell-account scheme.

Read more »

Southern Poverty Law Center Indicted on Federal Fraud Charges Over Informant Funding SchemeThe Southern Poverty Law Center faces federal fraud charges following allegations that it improperly raised millions of dollars to pay informants within extremist groups, sparking a major legal and political battle.

Read more »

Southern Poverty Law Center Faces Criminal Charges of FraudThe Justice Department has indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center accusing it of defrauding donors by secretly paying informants linked to extremist groups, allegedly to exaggerate the threat of far-right extremism. The charges include wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.

Read more »