Southern California Evacuation Order Lifted After Tank Containing Hazardous Chemicals Falls to Safe Temperature

Emergency officials lifted an evacuation order for some residents near a damaged tank containing hazardous chemicals in Southern California after temperatures inside the tank fell enough to eliminate the risk of a catastrophic explosion.

Emergency officials lifted an evacuation order Monday for some of the people who live near a damaged tank containing hazardous chemicals in Southern California after temperatures inside the tank fell enough to eliminate the risk of a catastrophic explosion .

The tank, containing methyl methacrylate at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems plant in Garden Grove, near Los Angeles, was ordered to evacuate after overheating and pressure built up inside. A crack that was discovered Sunday has relieved some of that pressure and the temperature of the highly flammable gas inside is continuing to fall, authorities said.

An overnight evaluation of the tank containing 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate produced incredibly positive news, although the risk to public safety is ongoing. Authorities have detected no hazardous chemical levels as of Monday. The tank’s interior had cooled to 93 degrees F (33.9 degrees C), down from 100 degrees (37.7 degrees C) a day earlier.

Environmental risks remain, and the tank might eventually cool enough for crews to safely stabilize and drain the remaining material without triggering a spark or ignition. Exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological problems and irritation to the skin, eyes and throat, according to an EPA fact sheet. Authorities have not defined what a catastrophic explosion might mean, but said Monday the worst-case scenario is off the table.

Kim Yen, a retiree who was forced to evacuate her Garden Grove home, said she has been closely following the news and was relieved to learn that the worst has passed. Authorities have not defined what a catastrophic explosion might mean, but said Monday the worst-case scenario is off the table.

Kim Yen, a retiree who was forced to evacuate her Garden Grove home, said she has been closely following the news and was relieved to learn that the worst has passed. Relief among residents after hearing the latest update. The parking lot was full Monday at a large park in Fountain Valley, just southwest of Garden Grove, as people sought refuge in an ad hoc shelter there or pitched tents outside.

Other people gathered in the park to enjoy Memorial Day. GKN is a British company that supplies aircraft manufacturers and owns the plant, which makes cockpit windows, canopies and windshields for military and commercial aircraft. GKN Aerospace technical specialists and the Orange County Fire Authority removed external insulation material from the tank to help cool its contents. The operation remains unknown when it will reopen





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Southern California Evacuation Order Hazardous Chemicals Tank Methyl Methacrylate GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Orange County Fire Authority Catastrophic Explosion Temperature Evacuation Relief Residents GKN Aerospace British Company Cockpit Windows Canopies Windshields Military And Commercial Aircraft Supply Technologies And Components

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