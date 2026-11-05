Airdrie school closes Grade 5 and 6 wing until Nov 16 due to flea infestation

Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Airdrie, Alberta, has closed its Grade 5 and 6 portable wing and will end classes early for fall break after a flea infestation was discovered in early October.

Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Airdrie, Alberta, is dealing with a flea infestation that has forced the closure of several classrooms and an extended fall break for students.

The Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) told CTV News that the infestation was discovered in early October at the school. Pest control measures have been underway, but officials said those efforts would be stepped up beginning November 5. As part of ongoing efforts to address the flea activity and maintain a safe learning environment, the Grade 5 and 6 portable wing will be temporarily closed starting Thursday, November 5.

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Portable Wing Closure Details Revealed

The wing will remain closed until students and staff return from fall break on Monday, November 16, according to a letter sent home to parents on November 3. The letter was written by Deneen Rycroft, CCSD's area director of central and Airdrie schools. At-home learning is being made available to Grade 5 and 6 students during the closure. The situation has also led to an early closure for the entire school.

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Friday, November 6 will be the last day of classes before fall break begins two days early. Classes will not take place on Monday, November 9 or Tuesday, November 10 for any students. The extended break provides the longest possible window for pest control treatments. Alberta Education and Childcare is aware of these plans.

Temporary changes to the school schedule are permissible under the Education Act for local circumstances. The source of the fleas is unknown. Rycroft said there was no confirmed source of the infestation despite all the cleaning, inspections, and professional pest control treatments completed to date. Fleas can be introduced into school environments through a variety of sources, including people, clothing, and pets.

Health Officials Investigate Flea Infestation

The district continues to work with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and professional pest-control experts to investigate the situation and determine any additional measures that may be required. The CCSD acknowledged the challenges the alternative schedule would present to families. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we take these additional steps to address the situation, the district said. Further information about at-home learning arrangements will be shared directly with families whose children attend classes in the portables.

All further information about the situation will be shared with parents in the coming days. The school remains closed for an extended period as staff deals with the flea infestation in the building.