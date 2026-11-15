South Korea's Scarf Man gains viral fame by telling customers not to buy his products

A Seoul scarf vendor known as Scarf Man has become an internet sensation by mockingly discouraging customers from buying his scarves, yet hundreds still flock to his Namdaemun Market shop.

A Seoul scarf vendor has become an unlikely internet star by telling customers not to buy his products. Known as Scarf Man, he runs a small shop in Namdaemun Market.

Scarf Man Discourages Sales

Hundreds of people now line up to see him, even though he mockingly discourages sales. In viral videos, he asks customers: Did you come here knowing that we sell nothing but crappy stuff? He also jokes: Did you all come here to buy scarves for your doghouses? His unorthodox style is the opposite of a hard sell.

Also read Nvidia after Jensen Huang: Will Big Tech’s ‘key man’ ethos live on?

Instead of praising his goods, he tries to convince shoppers they do not need a scarf. He complains about requests, pokes fun at shopping habits, and sometimes suggests he might quit the business. It may be reverse psychology, but it is working. International travellers join the queue even if they do not understand his Korean-language zingers.

Advertisement

The scarves sell for 10,000 won for six, about US$7. Namdaemun Market is one of Seoul's most recognizable traditional markets. It is a maze of hundreds of shops and stalls. Vendors of clothing, handbags, shoes, household goods, and snacks compete for space.

For generations, it has been a place where merchants and customers haggle and build relationships face-to-face. Videos of Scarf Man's colourful exchanges have spread on social media. He has more than 100,000 Instagram followers and a growing YouTube audience. His online popularity led to a new online store.

Viral Fame Fills Queues

The first batch of products sold out within 24 hours. Fittingly, Scarf Man then asked customers to cancel orders because he received too many. Still, many fans prefer to see him in person. Some travel long distances only to find his shop closed or the day's customers already turned away.

Ahn Hyo-sun travelled across Seoul after watching clips online. She arrived hoping to meet him but missed her chance. She said: I heard his voice earlier, so I got really excited thinking he must be here. Followers compare his humour to a hilarious grandmother.

Ahn added: Listening to this man's funny banter gives them a kind of happiness boost. Another customer, Cho Yoon-sook, travelled about an hour and a half from Incheon, west of Seoul. She had already been turned away once after arriving too late. She said: Maybe I will come back tomorrow.

I have made up my mind to come all this way, so I have to see him at least once. Cho said she was not particularly interested in the scarves, just in the Scarf Man. She said: There is something endearing about the way he talks. For all the attention, much about Scarf Man remains unknown, including his name.

Advertisement

Mystery Vendor Remains Elusive

In a livestream, he shared that he is married with children and has sold various products at Namdaemun for years. Even his shop hours are a guessing game. CNN tried visiting three days in a row this week. Only on the last day did they briefly catch him closing up.

People watched in awe with cameras out, cheering when he turned and gave a quick smile. Even watching Scarf Man close his store and leave for the day has become a tourist attraction. This was captured in a photo by Gage Goulding for CNN via CNN Newsource. In an age where social media can turn anyone into a celebrity, Scarf Man has found an odd but effective way to stand out: telling people his products are not worth buying.

Judging by the lines outside his shop, customers are not listening. Other viral sensations include Monica Poli in Italy, who warns tourists about pickpockets. Her Attenzione, pickpocket! warning became an oft-shared earworm online. She told CNN she appreciated being thanked for what she calls her mission.

Other Viral Market Sensations

In Istanbul, Alper Temel became a viral celebrity while selling corn and chestnuts at a roadside stall with his brothers. Fans dubbed him the corn star and flocked to the stall for selfies. Temel has taken the attention in stride, and the family business is booming. Scarf Man does not seem to be chasing the influencer dream.

He has turned down myriad interview requests, including from CNN. His focus remains on his small shop, where he continues to mock his own merchandise. Yet the queues keep growing, proving that his reverse psychology approach has struck a chord.